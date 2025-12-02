Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - NexMetals Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXM) (NASDAQ: NEXM) (the "Company" or "NEXM") is pleased to announce that the Company has officially completed the contingent milestone payment of US$25 million to the BCL Liquidator under the Asset Purchase Agreements for the Selebi and Selkirk assets. This payment confirms that NEXM now has unencumbered title to both the Selebi and Selkirk copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group element ("Cu-Ni-Co-PGE") assets.

This milestone follows the Company's recent equity financing, which received strong support from both new and existing institutional investors. The financing strengthened the balance sheet, provided the necessary capital needed to further advance the Company's plans in Botswana, and enabled completion of this key payment. With this step now finalized, the Company is positioned to move forward with reduced risk while accelerating work programs across both projects.

Morgan Lekstrom, CEO of the Company, commented: "This marks an important turning point for our Company. Completing the payment and securing title to the Selebi and Selkirk assets gives us a clear runway to continue advancing these projects. It represents a major step in our effort to position these assets for long term growth. We appreciate the trust and support of our shareholders throughout this process. It is an encouraging moment for NEXM and a solid foundation for the next phase of development."

The Company will provide further updates on its upcoming technical and operational programs in the weeks ahead.

About NexMetals Mining Corp.

NexMetals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing copper, nickel and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.

NexMetals is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. NexMetals' team brings extensive experience across the full spectrum of mine discovery and development. Collectively, the team has contributed to dozens of projects, including work on the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. Senior team members each have on average, more than 20 years of experience spanning geology, engineering, operations, and project development.

