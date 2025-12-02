NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Erin Johns to its technical team, focusing on the Company's flagship Feni Gold-Copper Project in Papua New Guinea.

HIGHLIGHTS

World-Class Lihir Au Deposit Expertise: Dr. Johns completed her PhD research specifically on the Lihir Gold Deposit, a neighbouring, world class alkalic-type epithermal gold deposit owned and operated by Newmont, which is crucial for understanding the geological controls at the Feni gold-copper deposit.

Targeted De-Risking: Dr. Johns' specialized knowledge will provide critical insights for Adyton to accurately vector towards high-grade Au-Cu zones and expand the resource at Feni, effectively de-risking the exploration model.

Strategic Academic Ties: Dr. Johns maintains close connections with the Centre for Ore Deposits and Earth Sciences (CODES) at the University of Tasmania, a globally recognized leader in economic geology and volcanology.

Enhanced Exploration Capability: Dr. Johns' Lihir expertise directly aligns with the discovery process underway at Adyton's 100%-owned Feni Project, an existing 1.46moz alkalic-type gold-copper resource, and significantly strengthens the technical team as the Company advances its exploration and resource growth strategy.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Erin Johns to the Adyton team. Her specialized academic background on the anatomy of the world class Lihir gold system, combined with her boots-on-the-ground experience, provides an immediate and substantial competitive advantage for accelerating the discovery process and unlocking the full potential of Adyton's whole-of-island land position."

Dr. Johns commented:

"I am thrilled to join the Adyton team and contribute my experience from Lihir to the next phase of work at Feni. Having spent years studying the geological controls of the Lihir system, I see clear parallels in the volcanic architecture, structural framework, mineralisation types, and alteration patterns at Feni. Those similarities suggest we are only beginning to understand the scale and potential of this system. I'm looking forward to helping advance the Feni project, which I believe has all the ingredients to become another significant gold resource in the region."

About Dr. Erin Johns

Dr. Erin Johns is an accomplished economic geologist with a focus on alkalic-type gold-copper systems in the Pacific Rim region. Her PhD dissertation (2020) was entitled "Geology of the Kapit NE and Coastal Ore Zones, Lihir Gold Deposit, Papua New Guinea" from the University of Tasmania (CODES).

Her expertise is directly relevant to Adyton's strategy:

The Feni and Lihir deposits are both classic examples of alkalic-type epithermal gold deposits, which represents a highly valuable, yet geologically complex, class of mineral systems globally.

Dr. Johns' PhD thesis at the University of Tasmania's renowned CODES department focused on the geological controls that concentrated gold mineralization at Lihir. Understanding the relationship between these controls and the deep-seated intrusive complex is paramount.

The full-time appointment ensures that Adyton is applying a "Lihir-style" geological lens and learnings to the Feni Project. This provides the technical team with the ability to swiftly interpret new data, recognize subtle alteration signatures, and refine targeting, dramatically increasing the probability of a major discovery.

About the Feni Gold-Copper Project

The Feni Project is a key asset in Adyton's portfolio, located in a highly prospective region of Papua New Guinea known for world-class alkalic-type gold-copper deposits, including Lihir. The Company has a whole-of-island land position and has confirmed significant gold-copper mineralization at Feni. The Company is focussed on expanding its existing Kabang/Matangkaka resource and identifying new high-grade targets regionally.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) is a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective gold and copper projects in Papua New Guinea, including the 100%-owned Feni Gold-Copper Project and the Fergusson Island Gold Projects under a Joint Venture Agreement with EVIH. Adyton is committed to operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (Oct 14, 2021), that has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4mt averaging 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1.46moz Au (cut-off grade 0.5g/t Au). See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Au project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0mt at an average grade of 1.33g/t Au for contained gold of 173koz Au and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3mt at an average grade of 1.02g/t Au for contained gold of 540koz Au. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/276606_20251202adytonfig1.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

