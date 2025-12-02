Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Cheelcare (TSXV: CHER), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, was selected to participate in a Canadian trade mission to Barcelona, Spain, from December 2-4, 2025. As part of this mission, Eugene Cherny, CEO of Cheelcare, will present during the "Active Mobility Innovation - Startup Pitches" at the prestigious Health Tech Forward 2025 Conference, showcasing Cheelcare's cutting-edge assistive mobility technology, including the Companion power assist for manual wheelchairs, and Curio, a first-of-its-kind robotic complex rehab power wheelchair.

Organized in partnership with the Consulate of Canada in Barcelona and the Mobility Unlimited Hub - an initiative of the Toyota Mobility Foundation and MaRS Discovery District - the mission aims to spotlight Canadian health tech ventures on a global stage. Cheelcare's inclusion reflects its leadership in designing power add-ons and complex rehab wheelchairs that enhance mobility and independence for individuals with disabilities.

"This trade mission gives us a platform to connect with global buyers, EU regulators, and health system leaders as we investigate the potential for future market entry into Europe and Latin America," said Eugene Cherny. "We are honored to have been invited to present at Health Tech Forward 2025 and contribute to advancing inclusive Canadian mobility solutions on a global stage."

Event Highlights:

December 2, 2025: Site visits organized by the Canadian Trade Commissioner, including key institutions such as Institut Guttmann and Sant Joan de Déu Hospital.

December 3-4, 2025: Participation in the Health Tech Forward Conference at the Palau de Congressos de Barcelona.

December 4, 2025, 12:30-13:00 CET: Cheelcare pitch at the "Active Mobility Innovation" session, hosted by Louise Pichette of MaRS Discovery District.

Cheelcare joins a cohort of leading Canadian startups committed to transforming mobility through user-centered innovation. The delegation's presence in Spain underscores Toronto's role as a growing hub for health tech excellence and inclusive design.

For more information on Health Tech Forward 2025, visit:

https://healthtechforward.com.

About Cheelcare

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life.

For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276608

SOURCE: Cheelcare Inc.