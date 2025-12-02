The Southern Johor Renewable Energy Corridor (SJREC) forms part of a $6 billion project developing a 2,000 kilometer-squared hybrid solar and battery energy storage system zone set to connect South East Asia.From ESS News A massive $6 billion renewable energy project in Malaysia is a step closer to reality, following a collaboration announcement and investment agreement from the World Bank. The site will form part of a Southeast Asian power grid initiative and connect to Singapore to facilitate cross-border electricity trade. While the final scope hasn't been announced, the initial sizing of ...

