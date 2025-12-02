Coinbase, Ripple, Cash App and Match Group join forces through TASC in a cross-industry effort to help families talk openly about scam red flags using Scamberry Pie as a simple holiday conversation starter.

Today, the Tech Against Scams Coalition (TASC), a collaboration of leading tech companies, announced Scamberry Pie, a holiday initiative focused on helping families and communities start conversations about online scam red flags. The campaign centers on Scamberry Pie, a limited-edition cranberry tart with slices shaped like flags that reveal common scam warning signs when lifted. The pies are free to the public and are designed to help families talk about scam red flags.

Online scams continue to rise in frequency and sophistication, with more than half of adults worldwide experiencing or being targeted by a scam in the last 12 months. These schemes often succeed because people do not discuss suspicious interactions or recognize early warning. Scamberry Pie breaks the stigma by turning a familiar holiday moment into a simple ritual: as guests serve the pie, they uncover a plain-language tip about a common scam and take a moment to talk about whether they've seen something similar. Each pie comes with a deeper discussion guide that makes the topic more approachable and helps families learn from each other, while pointing them to resources that can help them stay safe.

The campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Stereo Creative and media agency Noble People, was designed to be shared, both in person and online. With this in mind, TASC is also launching a social-led amplification effort. By partnering with a range of trusted digital creators, the coalition is helping bring conversations about scam red flags into online spaces where people may not typically engage with online safety education.

"As scams continue to evolve, consumers deserve partners who can stay ahead of those tactics," said Phillip Martin, Chief Security Officer at Coinbase. "Our collaboration within TASC helps us respond more effectively to what we are seeing across the tech landscape and spread awareness amongst the most vulnerable. Scamberry Pie gives families a simple and meaningful way to start conversations that can prevent harm during the holiday season."

"Scammers thrive on silence and often encourage victims not to discuss their relationships with friends and family," said Yoel Roth, Senior Vice President of Trust Safety at Match Group. "The greatest threat to scammers is the community around a potential victim. This campaign meets people where they naturally gather this time of year and helps break the stigma around talking about scams, while building more informed and supportive communities that can spot red flags and protect their loved ones."

"Education is one of the strongest tools we have to protect people from scams," said Dennis Jarosch, SVP Engineering at Ripple. "When people know what to look for, they're better equipped to help themselves, and each other. The Scamberry Pie campaign creates a moment for families and communities to talk openly about warning signs, share experiences, and look out for one another."

"Scammers exploit the generosity of the holiday season, which is why we're excited to partner with TASC on Scamberry Pie and help people recognize red flags early," said Brian Boates, Block's Chief Risk Officer. "At Cash App, we combine advanced technology with educational resources to help protect customers. Together, they create multiple layers of defense that make it much harder for scammers to succeed."

The campaign includes a pop-up Red Flag Café at Unregular Bakery in New York City on December 4, where visitors can pick up free Scamberry Pies while supplies last and access educational materials. Free pies will also be available on select dates across Los Angeles and London, along with local events aimed at helping more people start conversations about staying safe online.

About TASC:

The Tech Against Scams Coalition (TASC) aims to drive collective, cross-industry efforts to disrupt the rapidly evolving landscape of online scams. TASC takes an ecosystem-wide approach, recognizing that scammers exploit multiple platforms and sectors to target victims.

TASC spans social media, dating, consumer tech, and crypto companies, aiming to leverage each company's unique position in the ecosystem to better identify new adversarial trends and share best practices and information to combat global scams, and drive collective action to protect consumers.

