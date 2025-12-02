Annual list spotlights companies and leaders delivering meaningful results for their industries, customers and future growth

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that it has once again been named to Inc.'s Best in Business list, specifically highlighted in the Best in Innovation category for 2025. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

"Armis rapidly innovates and continuously enhances our comprehensive Cyber Exposure Management Platform so that global organizations can proactively protect against cyber threats before there's any impact," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis. "Unlike other solutions on the market, Armis addresses the entire lifecycle of managing cyber threats so that security teams no longer reactively respond to breaches. This is a strategic and monumental shift for the industry to stay a step ahead of threat actors and hugely beneficial to keeping society as we know it safe from disruptions."

Since being recognized on this list in 2024, Armis has continuously enhanced its already robust product capabilities and expanded its ability to reach new market segments in need of its solutions. Armis launched Armis Federal, a dedicated division to support the unique cybersecurity challenges of U.S. government entities, and completed its third acquisition in 12 months to fuel further product innovation. In the past year, Armis has also expanded its partner ecosystem, deepening integrations with NVIDIA and Fortinet.

Additionally, Armis has received a number of accolades for its Cyber Exposure Management Platform, Armis Centrix. For its platform impact, Armis was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: IoT Security Solutions, Q3 2025, on the heels of its recognition in The Forrester Wave: Unified Vulnerability Management Solutions, Q3 2025. Both evaluations followed Armis being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms earlier this year.

Armis recently completed a pre-IPO funding round of $435 million, bringing the company's valuation to $6.1 billion. The investment round comes amid Armis' rapid growth and will support continued product innovation, go-to-market expansion and strategic acquisitions to benefit Armis customers, including over 40% of the Fortune 100 and 7 of the Fortune 10.

This recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries such as technology, health care, finance, and retail have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

