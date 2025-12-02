Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Highlights Strong Growth Momentum and Strategic Evolution Following Successful Restructuring

Focused on advancing its strategy for sustainable, scalable expansion, the Company unveils its refreshed brand identity, outlines its integrated farm-to-shelf model and details its disciplined path for future growth.

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Organto Foods Inc. ("Organto" or "the Company"), (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0), a leading provider of organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, today announced key milestones underscoring its transformation into a stronger, more disciplined and growth-ready organization. Following a 21-month restructuring, the Company has streamlined operations and strengthened both its balance sheet and financial performance, positioning it for sustained, profitable expansion.

"Organto today is fundamentally sounder and better positioned for scalable growth," said Steve Bromley, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chair of Organto. "Over the past almost two years, we've repositioned and streamlined our business, strengthened our financial foundation and demonstrated our ability to grow both quickly and responsibly. With disciplined execution and a clear strategy, we're advancing our integrated asset-efficient model, with plans to broaden our product portfolio and create long-term value for shareholders."

Transformation Milestones and Momentum

Following a comprehensive 21-month restructuring, Organto has repositioned itself for scalable, sustainable growth:

Strong performance: YTD Q3 2025 sales of $45.9M, up 222% year-over-year and cash operating costs as a percentage of sales reduced to 7.3% from 13.4% in the prior year, with adjusted EBITDA performance improvement year-over-year, realizing the Company's first ever positive EBITDA quarter in Q1 2025.

Integrated operations: Organto's operations have been fully integrated, managing sourcing, logistics, quality control, certification and retail execution across key European markets.

Asset-efficient model : Scalable supply chain connecting certified organic growers to leading retailers year-round, optimizing cost, speed, and sustainability across markets, and positioning for further optimization of digitally connected technologies.

Strengthened balance sheet: Eliminated all convertible debt, improved liquidity, established new financing and foreign exchange facilities with a premier bank with deep roots in the agricultural and food sectors and established a leaner, greener and asset-efficient operating model.

Expanded retail relationships: Serving a growing network of leading European grocers under branded, private-label, and direct-distribution programs with recurring annual commitments.

Foundation for growth: Positioned to expand fresh product categories, evaluate market entry into North America and entry into adjacent value-added ingredient and consumer product segments.

A Refreshed Brand for a Reinvigorated Vision

To mark this new chapter the Company is today launching its modernized brand image - including an updated logo, visual system and digital presence. The move reflects the Company's evolution into an integrated global ecosystem and aligns its visual identity with its operational structure and long-term vision, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in transparent and responsible food systems.

The Company's guiding principles, represented by the three symbolic leaves in its new logo, reflect the foundation of this ecosystem:

Healthy: Providing nutritious, responsibly sourced foods that meet growing consumer demand.

Value-Driven: Creating opportunity and shared value for growers, partners, customers, team members and shareholders.

Sustainable: Embedding transparency, traceability, and ethical practices across every stage of its operations.

"These three principles guide what we do, from how we source and operate to how we work and grow with our partners," added Steve Bromley. "They lead our actions with the goal of ensuring that as we scale, profitability and purpose stay aligned across our global network."

An Integrated Global Ecosystem

At the heart of Organto's renewed strategy is a clear purpose: to make healthy, sustainable foods reliably available through a responsible, connected global network.

Guided by this mission, Organto operates as an integrated ecosystem connecting sustainable growers, partners and retailers through an asset-efficient supply chain. By combining global sourcing, logistics and in-market retail execution, Organto transforms traditionally fragmented value chains into a coordinated farm-to-shelf system, delivering year-round availability, full traceability and scalable efficiency.

"Our integrated ecosystem connects key part of the supply chain - from grower to retailer - allowing us to minimize waste, improve efficiency and create shared value for each of our partners," commented Steve Bromley. "Together, we are championing a smarter, more sustainable way to bring organic foods to the world."

Built On Transparency, Trust, And Responsible Growth

Organto's success is underpinned by a disciplined operating culture, strong governance, and a commitment to transparency at every level of its business.

Governance and Leadership: Led by a seasoned management team with decades of experience in global food systems, finance, and organics, Organto is structured for accountability and performance. A streamlined governance model ensures clear oversight, data-driven decision-making and disciplined capital allocation.

Product Integrity: Organto's products meet rigorous global standards, including Organic, Fairtrade, Global G.A.P., and other certifications.

Transparency and Traceability: Products are tracked from field to shelf through SKU-level audit trails, offering visibility into product origin, quality, and environmental impact.

Sustainability Commitment: Organto embeds sustainability and ethical sourcing into its business model - supporting fairtrade practices and living wages across its growing regions. By minimizing waste, optimizing transport and embracing data-driven efficiencies, Organto aligns performance with environmental stewardship.

Year-Round Supply and Scale: Through its "follow-the-sun" sourcing network and strategically located entry ports and distribution hubs, Organto targets to provide consistent year-round availability of high-demand categories.

Established Customer Base: Organto serves a growing network of leading retail and distribution partners across Europe, including several of the continent's largest grocery chains.

Positioned For Continued Growth

Backed by a lean, asset-efficient model and strong category expertise, Organto is well positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand for organic and fairtrade foods. The global organic food and beverage market is projected to reach around US $1 trillion by 20341, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% from 2025 to 20341, driven by increasing consumer awareness, retailer sustainability commitments and regulatory support for traceable food systems.

Even amid broader industry headwinds, including inflationary pressures, supply chain consolidation and tightening ESG standards, Organto's integrated model delivers stability, visibility and scalability.

Organto's refreshed brand and strengthened foundation mark a pivotal moment for the Company as it advances its strategy for sustainable, profitable growth. With a fortified balance sheet, scalable infrastructure and expanding retail relationships, Organto is advancing a disciplined strategy for sustainable growth - extending its leadership in Europe while evaluating opportunities in North America and adjacent value-added categories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Steve Bromley

Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chair

Investor & Media Contact:

John Rathwell

SVP, Corporate Development

john.rathwell@organto.com

www.organto.com

1 Precedence Research. Organic Food and Beverages Market Size, Growth, Trends, Report (2025-2034). Last updated Nov 6, 2025.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics and distribution through an integrated, asset-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that the Company has made solid progress in the restructuring and realignment of its business focused on a clear path to profitability, sustained growth and long-term stability; Organto's belief that its business has been repositioned for scalable, sustained growth via its integrated operations and asset efficient business; Organto's belief that it is well positioned to expand into new products categories, new geographies and new value-added product segments; Organto's belief that its guiding principles will allow the profitability and purpose to remain aligned; Organto's belief that its success is underpinned by a disciplined operating culture, strong governance and a commitment to transparency at every level of is business; Organto's belief that it is well positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand for organic and fairtrade foods; Organto's belief that it remains focused on building a world class company focused on growing healthy foods markets with the goal of building lasting shareholder value; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

