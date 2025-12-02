DHL Group's CRYOPDP and Applied Blockchain Win Award for Digital Transformation in Healthcare Logistics

CRYOPDP, part of DHL Health Logistics, wins SAP Digital Transformation Award for blockchain-based platform built on Silent Data by Applied Blockchain

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025, the company behind Silent Data , today announced that its enterprise client CRYOPDP, part of DHL Health Logistics, has won the SAP Digital Transformation Award - Software at the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

The SAP-sponsored category celebrates innovation through digital transformation and attracted seven global finalists, including leading supply chain and logistics organizations such as Cryoport Systems, EORI, Finmile, Reckitt, The ClearVue, and VT Garment & Coats Digital.

The award-winning project, Atlas Path , was developed in partnership between Applied Blockchain and CRYOPDP to modernize shipment visibility, proof of delivery, and compliance processes in healthcare logistics. Built on Silent Data's privacy-first blockchain infrastructure , Atlas Path combines real-time transparency with enterprise-grade data protection, enabling CRYOPDP to improve efficiency and trust across its global operations.

Atlas Path was designed specifically for CRYOPDP's network of drivers, field agents, and global operations teams. The platform delivers instant status updates, tamper-proof delivery validation, and end-to-end shipment visibility, ensuring clear, compliant, and secure coordination between offices and customers.

"This award demonstrates how blockchain is now creating measurable value in complex, regulated environments," says Adi Ben-Ari, Founder & CEO of Applied Blockchain. "Working with CRYOPDP, we've shown how Silent Data enables digital transformation at scale, delivering the transparency of blockchain while maintaining the privacy and compliance enterprises demand."

Through collaboration with Applied Blockchain, CRYOPDP has achieved one of the first real-world implementations of a privacy-enabled blockchain platform in healthcare logistics, an industry where data sensitivity, regulatory compliance, and operational reliability are critical.

"Silent Data gives us the ability to leverage blockchain for trust, automation and resilience, without compromising the confidentiality that's critical to our operations," says Lourenço Pereira, IT R&D Manager at CRYOPDP. "It's rewarding to see this innovation recognised with the SAP Digital Transformation Award. A great validation of the value it delivers in real-world healthcare logistics."

Many organizations in regulated industries are seeking blockchain's benefits - transparency, automation, and auditability - but are held back by privacy and compliance concerns. To overcome this, some turn to private blockchains to avoid exposing sensitive data like identities or transaction values. But this often leads to isolated systems that expose single point failures, higher attack surfaces, and potential censorship from a centralized operator.

Silent Data breaks that trade-off by combining the interoperability and verifiability of public chains with the control, confidentiality, and performance of private infrastructure. Sensitive data is hardware-protected at all times: the Silent Data L2 blockchain runs within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), such that commercially sensitive data is never visible to the operator. Access is strictly governed by standard Solidity (EVM) smart contracts, allowing only authorised parties to view specific data, under specific conditions.

This enables organizations like CRYOPDP to deploy blockchain-based solutions that meet stringent operational and data protection requirements while maintaining verifiability and trust, setting a new benchmark for secure digital transformation across regulated industries.

About Applied Blockchain:

Applied Blockchain is a development studio specializing in blockchain and privacy technologies. Founded in London in 2015, the company has delivered over 150 platforms across industries such as finance, supply chain, energy, and healthcare for clients including Shell, Barclays, and the United Nations. With over a decade of blockchain experience, Applied Blockchain is recognized as a trusted partner for enterprises and institutions seeking to build secure, scalable, and compliant blockchain solutions. It is also the creator of Silent Data, a privacy-first Layer 2 network for regulated enterprise and Web3 applications.

For more information about Applied Blockchain: https://www.appliedblockchain.com/

For more information about Silent Data visit: https://www.silentdata.com/

About CRYOPDP:

CRYOPDP, part of DHL Health Logistics and a member of the DHL Pharma Specialised Network, is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics for the life sciences and healthcare industries. Operating in 15 countries across the US, EMEA and APAC, CRYOPDP supports global health by delivering tailor-made, customised and innovative temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry, including Pharma, Biopharma and Advanced therapies companies. CRYOPDP's global network and expert teams ensure every shipment remains compliant, traceable and protected throughout its journey. Through reliability, flexibility and care, CRYOPDP helps science reach patients safely and contribute to improving and saving lives worldwide.

For more information about CRYOPDP visit: https://cryopdp.com

Media Contact:

Email: info@appliedblockchain.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0082ffa2-613e-4fb0-9816-74f18aa3187d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ec8ad4d-3475-425e-8ded-e9eaaafe1c4a