Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its inaugural drill program at Volney in the historic Black Hills mining district of South Dakota, USA. Volney has historically produced high-grade gold, lithium, and tin.

Following the completion of a $5.3 million financing in Q3 2025, Lion Rock is well funded to advance its multi-phase exploration and drilling program at the Volney Project (see Lion Rock news release dated September 15, 2025).

News Highlights

Mineralized and Altered Shear Zones Successfully Intersected: Drilling has encountered sulphide-bearing shear intervals with associated quartz veining and silicification hosted in altered rocks. Of note, drill core displays similar characteristics to mapping and surface sampling, where grab samples returned up to 14.0 g/t Au (see Lion Rock news release dated May 28, 2025).

Spodumene-bearing Pegmatite Intersected: Spodumene has been identified in multiple pegmatite intercepts in the Giant Volney and Rough & Ready mine areas. Drillhole VOL25-009 intercepted two spodumene-bearing pegmatite zones from 48.3 to 76.9 m and from 103.5 to 120.3 m (Figure 2). Of note, these pegmatites occur near areas of previous surface sampling that returned up to 3.6% Li2O and are consistent with mapped pegmatite system in the Volney target area (see Lion Rock news release dated May 13, 2025).

Ten Drillholes Completed - 2,400 m drilled: The Company has completed approximately 2,400 m across ten drillholes targeting both interpreted gold-bearing horizons and lithium-bearing pegmatites near the historic Giant Volney Mine, Rusty Mine, and Rough & Ready mine areas (Figure 1). Of the holes completed to date, six have targeted lithium-bearing pegmatites and four have targeted gold-bearing structures (Table 1). This represents the first modern drill testing along the Volney trend.

Assays Pending: Core from the completed drillholes is currently being logged and sampled, and shipments to SGS in Denver have begun for analysis. Assay results will be reported as they become available.

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Lion Rock, stated, "The Volney drill program is proceeding at a strong, steady pace and we are highly encouraged by the geological features observed to date in the drill core. While assays are pending, I can state that we have multiple holes intersecting sulphide mineralization, shearing, veining and strong alteration in the areas we projected, based on high-grade gold mineralization documented at surface.

"Likewise, all six drillholes targeting pegmatites have encountered spodumene-bearing zones, which have the potential to host high-grade lithium. Drilling is ongoing and we look forward to sharing a significant number of assays in the coming weeks."

Figure 1. Plan map showing completed drillholes as part of the ongoing drill program at the Volney Project, South Dakota.

Figure 2. Cross section looking northwest of drillhole VOL25-009 showing projected spodumene pegmatite with surface mapping and sampling.

Table 1. Drilling Completed to Date

Hole Number Target Northing (m) Easting (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) VOL25-001 Gold 4914064 575579 1787 60 -45 402 VOL25-002 Gold 4914024 575714 1810 50 -45 312 VOL25-003 Gold 4914024 575715 1810 80 -45 153 VOL25-004 Lithium 4914142 575732 1818 60 -50 141 VOL25-005 Lithium 4914142 575732 1818 75 -50 19 VOL25-006 Gold 4914141 575728 1818 240 -45 363 VOL25-007 Lithium 4914107 575755 1819 60 -45 240 VOL25-008 Lithium 4914202 575714 1818 60 -45 258 VOL25-009 Lithium 4914295 575628 1828 30 -45 270 VOL25-010 Lithium 4914295 575628 1828 60 -45 240

About the Volney Project

The Volney property is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region (Figure 3). The Homestake Mine in the Black Hills produced more than 40 million ounces of gold, making it one of the most significant gold producers in North American history.1 The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite which remains untested at depth. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp. actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.

Figure 3. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

1 James Norton, 1974, Gold in the Black Hills, South Dakota, and how new deposits might be found, USGS Publications Warehouse

