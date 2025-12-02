Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) ("Mosaic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr Robert Gagnon, P. Geo. as Director of the Company. Robert Gagnon holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Quebec in Chicoutimi and is a member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec. Mr. Gagnon has extensive experience in managing exploration projects and evaluating deposits. He was President of Pershimex Resources Corporation from 2013 until its amalgamation with Abcourt Mines Inc in May 2023.

"We are very pleased with the appointment of Robert Gagnon, an exploration geologist who brings another dimension of expertise to our board of directors. His experience and knowledge of the Golden Island project are valuable assets for its future development." said Jonathan Hamel, President and CEO of Mosaic.

Financing

The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 from the combined sale of up to 7,000,000 Units (each a "UNIT") of the Company at a price $0.05 per Unit, and up to 2,142,857 flow-through Units of the Company (each, a "FT UNIT") at a price of C$0.07 per FT Unit. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering towards exploration on the Golden Island Project and for general corporate purposes.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.09 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees to third parties sourced by finders. The FT Units will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under National Instrument 45 - 106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The securities issuable pursuant to the sale of the FT Units will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favor of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to consultants to purchase up to 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.075 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The Company currently has 78,490,571 shares issued and outstanding, along with 5,900,000 options (including the options described above) and 6,498,375 warrants outstanding.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) developing the Golden Island Project located in Abitibi, Quebec.

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

