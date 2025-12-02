Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.12.2025
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Dow Jones News
02.12.2025 13:27 Uhr
MULTI UNITS FRANCE: Notice to Shareholders

MULTI UNITS FRANCE (CACX,MIBX,JPNL,JPNU,NRJL,NRJU,WATU,WATL,WLDD,WLDL,WLDU) 
MULTI UNITS FRANCE: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
02-Dec-2025 / 12:56 CET/CEST 
 
MULTI UNITS FRANCE 
 
Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur CS 21564 
 
75730 Paris cedex 15 
 
R.C.S.: 441 298 163 Nanterre 
 
(the "company") 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
November 26, 2025 

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS FRANCE distribution 
shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 

 - Ex-date: December 9, 2025 
 - Payment date: December 12, 2025 
  
 
ETF Name            ISIN     Share Class  TIDM  Listing   Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol 
                      Currency        Currency   share class currency) 
 
 
Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist  FR0007052782 EUR      CACX LN GBX     2.32              BP852M7 
 
Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist FR0010010827 EUR      MIBX LN GBX     1.64              BP852P0 
 
Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR      JPNL LN GBX     1.30              B8FH960 
ETF EUR Dist 
 
 
Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR      JPNU LN USD     1.30              BCW3NT0 
ETF EUR Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS  FR0010524777 EUR      NRJL LN GBP     0.14              BKSBG95 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS  FR0010524777 EUR      NRJU LN USD     0.14              BKSBGZ1 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF  FR0010527275 EUR      WATU LN USD     0.72              BKSBH25 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF  FR0010527275 EUR      WATL LN GBX     0.72              B8C0D37 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI World Swap II   FR0010315770 EUR      WLDD LN USD     4.74              BF51WV7 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI World Swap II   FR0010315770 EUR      WLDL LN GBX     4.74              BF51WT5 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI World Swap II   FR0011669845 USD      WLDU LN USD     3.78              BJTCG23 
UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010524777, FR0010524777, FR0010527275, 
        FR0010527275, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0011669845 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CACX,MIBX,JPNL,JPNU,NRJL,NRJU,WATU,WATL,WLDD,WLDL,WLDU 
LEI Code:   549300NZWJ566U1ZLC97 
Sequence No.: 410074 
EQS News ID:  2238882 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238882&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 06:56 ET (11:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
