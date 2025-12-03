DJ MULTI UNITS FRANCE: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

MULTI UNITS FRANCE (CACX,MIBX,JPNL,JPNU,NRJL,NRJU,WATU,WATL,WLDD,WLDL,WLDU) MULTI UNITS FRANCE: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 03-Dec-2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS FRANCE Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur CS 21564 75730 Paris cedex 15 R.C.S.: 441 298 163 Nanterre (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS December 02, 2025 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS FRANCE distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Ex-date: December 9, 2025 - Record date: December 10, 2025 - Payment date: December 12, 2025 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist FR0007052782 EUR CACX LN GBX 2.32 BP852M7 Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist FR0010010827 EUR MIBX LN GBX 1.64 BP852P0 Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNL LN GBX 1.30 B8FH960 ETF EUR Dist Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNU LN USD 1.30 BCW3NT0 ETF EUR Dist Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS FR0010524777 EUR NRJL LN GBP 0.14 BKSBG95 ETF Dist Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS FR0010524777 EUR NRJU LN USD 0.14 BKSBGZ1 ETF Dist Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF FR0010527275 EUR WATU LN USD 0.72 BKSBH25 Dist Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF FR0010527275 EUR WATL LN GBX 0.72 B8C0D37 Dist Amundi MSCI World Swap II FR0010315770 EUR WLDD LN USD 4.74 BF51WV7 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi MSCI World Swap II FR0010315770 EUR WLDL LN GBX 4.74 BF51WT5 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi MSCI World Swap II FR0011669845 USD WLDU LN USD 3.78 BJTCG23 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010524777, FR0010524777, FR0010527275, FR0010527275, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0011669845 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: CACX,MIBX,JPNL,JPNU,NRJL,NRJU,WATU,WATL,WLDD,WLDL,WLDU LEI Code: 549300NZWJ566U1ZLC97 Sequence No.: 410241 EQS News ID: 2239762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239762&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)