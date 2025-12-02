Gcore Names Botir Bayzakov as VP of Sales, Digital Native Verticals

Strategic appointment to accelerate customer success for companies driving AI, edge compute, and security adoption

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Botir Bayzakov as Vice President of Sales, Digital Native Verticals. In this newly created role, Botir will lead Gcore's strategy and sales execution for cloud-native, high-growth companies.

A proven sales leader with a strong track record of driving revenue growth and delivering meaningful customer success, Botir Bayzakov brings deep expertise in building customer-focused strategies and leading teams through the fast-paced convergence of security, edge compute, and AI. He joins Gcore from Cloudflare, where over more than seven years, he built the Digital Native team from the ground up and scaled it into one of the company's most successful, high-performing units worldwide. Prior to this, Botir led sales initiatives at Splunk, Tableau Software, and Oracle, delivering strong revenue results and helping scale high-growth businesses.

"Digital Native companies are building the next generation of the internet, and they expect infrastructure and software that are as fast and ambitious as they are," said Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore. "We're delighted to welcome Botir to Gcore. His deep experience across security, AI, and edge compute, along with a truly customer-first mindset, will enable Gcore to provide Digital Native innovators with the capabilities they need to build resilient, future-proof platforms. Botir will play a key role in strengthening our impact in this strategic segment."

Commenting on his appointment, Botir Bayzakov, said, "Building high-performing teams taught me a simple truth: when you obsess over the customer's success, growth follows naturally. I am bringing that same 'builder mindset' to Gcore. Digital Native companies are currently facing a complex convergence of security, edge compute, and AI. They need a partner who listens and innovates alongside them. My mission is to build a sales organization that acts as a strategic extension of the customers' teams, removing infrastructure barriers so they can focus on what they do best: changing the world."

About Gcore

Gcore is a global provider of infrastructure and software solutions for AI, cloud, network, and security, headquartered in Luxembourg. Operating its own sovereign infrastructure across six continents, Gcore delivers reliable, ultra-low latency performance for enterprises and service providers. Its AI-native cloud stack enables organizations to build, train, and scale AI models seamlessly across public, private, and hybrid environments, while integrating AI, compute, networking, and security into a single platform for mission-critical workloads. Learn more at gcore.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836373/Botir_Bayzakov_Gcore.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527184/Gcore_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gcore-names-botir-bayzakov-as-vp-of-sales-digital-native-verticals-302630375.html