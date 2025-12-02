Sedron Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Sedron is proud to announce its inclusion in Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list, an annual celebration of the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries. Sedron earned recognition in the Best Social Good category for its groundbreaking work in advanced waste upcycling solutions.

Sedron's patented Varcor system transforms agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste, such as biosolids and manure, into carbon-negative commodities, clean water, and organic fertilizers. This process significantly reduces methane emissions and promotes a circular economy. Through environmentally sustainable methods that minimize harm, enhance soil health, and create economic value for communities, Sedron addresses urgent global challenges like waste management and climate change with efficient, cost-effective solutions.

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

"I'm thrilled to see a continued national spotlight on the impact we bring to the regions and communities we serve," says Stanley Janicki, Chief Commercial Officer at Sedron. "This honor is a testament to our team and partners' relentless drive and commitment to our mission."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. Magazine.

About Sedron

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Sedron designs, manufactures, installs, and operates advanced waste upcycling technologies. Sedron transforms agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into climate-smart commodities using environmentally and financially sustainable methods. For more information, please visit sedron.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

