Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTC Pink: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the completion of a soil geochemistry and high-resolution UAV magnetic survey across the Gold Run Project in Nevada, the company is finalizing plans for both:

A maiden diamond drill program, and

A project wide DDIP (dipole-dipole induce polarization) geophysical survey.

Both of which to commence during Q1/Q2 2026.

"Our team has taken a disciplined, data-driven approach to advancing Gold Run, and we are now in a strong position to begin drilling our most compelling targets," said Lowell Kamin, President and CEO of Lodestar. "The combination of a maiden drill program and a property-wide DDIP survey gives us an exceptional opportunity to create meaningful value for shareholders by both testing known mineralized trends and expanding the pipeline of high-quality targets for follow-up in 2026."

The combined programs represent the next major phase of systematic exploration intended to refine known targets, generate new drill-ready anomalies, and evaluate district-scale potential for gold-silver mineralization associated with epithermal and Carlin-style systems across the entire property.

Highlights:

Property-wide DDIP survey designed to: Expand geophysical coverage beyond current prospect areas Identify additional chargeability and resistivity anomalies Refine target prioritization for follow-up drilling through 2026

Maiden drill program targeting four priority prospects: Independence Trend Gomes Robbers Knob Crown North

Targets all supported by: Multi-element soil geochemistry Historical surface and drill intercepts Structural analysis and magnetic interpretation Historical DDIP chargeability anomalies



Having completed the soils and magnetics, Lodestar has now completed planning of its maiden drill program for Q1 2026 which will focus on 4 of the most highly ranked target areas on the project (Figure 4). Summary details of each prospect targeted are outlined below:

INDEPENDENCE TREND:

Strong gold-, silver- and arsenic-in-soil geochemistry (See Lodestar announcement October 18, 2025) possibly indicative of epithermal style.

High grade silver plus gold (up to 3,307g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Au* ) from rock sampling at surface.

) from rock sampling at surface. Significant silver and gold from historical shallow drilling including 10.7m at 55 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au* from 47.2m.

from 47.2m. New drilling aims to target the structure interpreted for 650m strike with particular focus on 3 undrilled DDIP drill targets (See Lodestar announcement 18 August 2025) down-dip from encouraging surface drilling intersections (Figure 1).

These targets aim to test for an increase in width and grade of silver and gold at depth as suggested by the IP which is indicative of disseminated sulphide often associated with gold along an extensive 1km length structure (Figure 4).

Figure 1: 3D view looking northwest showing three DDIP Chargeability Sections at the eastern Independence Trend in relation to significant drilling intersections and recent 2024 rock sampling (stars). Three drill targets defined in dash-black circles.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/276576_92af4c7ee4b24938_001full.jpg

GOMES:

Strong gold-, silver- and arsenic-in-soil geochemistry possibly indicative of epithermal style which is significant given the Adelaide Crown deposits are located directly along strike to the south approximately 600m away (Figure 4).

Previous drilling intersected significant zones of gold and silver including up to 13.7m at 1.3 g/t Au* and 19.8m at 26.2 g/t Ag, 0.3g/t Au* both intersected in GAD-04 (Figure 2).

and both intersected in GAD-04 (Figure 2). The drilling focuses on targeting one very large and strong DDIP anomaly 200m wide located 140m along strike from significant intersections GAD-02 and GAD-04 (Figure 2).

New drilling aims to target the large IP anomaly interpreted to be related to disseminated sulphide and associated gold-silver mineralisation along strike from previous drilling that could represent a new deposit.

Figure 2: 3D view (looking north and down) of two DDIP Chargeability Sections at the Gomes Prospect that occur north and south of Drillholes GAD-02 & 04. Drill Target defined in dash-black circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/276576_92af4c7ee4b24938_002full.jpg

ROBBERS KNOB:

Strong gold- and mercury-in-soil geochemistry indicative of Carlin Style with a possible silver-rich epithermal overprint toward the southeast.

Area is characterised by a very large topographic high feature 600m by 250m of widespread jasperoid silica alteration typically observed at surface above concealed Carlin-style deposits at depth.

Several significant historical gold intersections such as 13.7m at 2g/t Au* and 18.3m at 1.9 g/t Au* in RS-18 remain open and represent drill-ready targets to expand the deposit at depth (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Cross Section at Robbers Knob illustrating example of drill-ready target defined in dash-black circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/276576_drilltarget.jpg

CROWN NORTH:

Prospect is highlighted by high grade gold intersection 27.4m at 9.7 g/t* located on the north end of the structure extending from the Crown Deposit (Figure 4).

located on the north end of the structure extending from the Crown Deposit (Figure 4). Surprisingly, this drilling intersection has never been followed up at depth to the east.

Strong gold-, silver- and arsenic-in-soil geochemistry possibly indicative of epithermal style which supports the northern extension of the epithermal Adelaide-Crown deposits.

Drilling aims to test the down-dip extension with the aim to highlight potential for a new zone of gold-silver mineralisation.

Figure 4: Interpreted bedrock geology map by Cambior in 1997 showing maximum assay from historical drilling, highlight drill intersections at each of the main prospect areas and the location of the DDIP lines illustrated in Figure 1 and Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/276576_92af4c7ee4b24938_006full.jpg

PROJECT-WIDE DDIP SURVEY

Prior to the drilling activities, Lodestar will conduct a systematic, property-wide DDIP geophysical survey during Q1 2026.

The Survey, contracted to ZongeInternational, will:

Expand IP coverage beyond currently survey prospect corridors.

Potentially generate new chargeability anomalies (indicative of disseminated sulphides) for ranking and additional targeting.

Provide a 3D property scale to enhance on subsurface vectoring and to guide future drilling campaigns.

Results will be integrated into the Company's targeting workflow to support expansion drilling during the 2026 field season.

ONGOING WORK:

In parallel with finalizing drill targets and executing the project-wise DDIP geophysical survey, Lodestar is actively advancing all operational preparations required to support the commencement of drilling the first half of 2026. This work includes:

Initiation of drilling permit applications, including preparation of regulatory submissions, environmental documentation (if required).

Engagement with drilling contractors, availability and scheduling alignment upon permit issuance and reviewing staging and logistics.

Qualified Person

Ty Magee, P. Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, and a consultant to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

*Additional information relating to historical drilling is contained in the Company's Technical Report dated May 12, 2025, prepared by Ty Magee, and filed on SEDAR+ on August 12, 2025.

**The drill results disclosed are of a historical nature. While this historical data provides valuable context, the Company has not conducted a detailed validation or verification process and, therefore, cannot ensure their accuracy or completeness. The Company intends further exploration, including twinning historical holes to verify these results in accordance with NI-43-101 regulatory standards.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

