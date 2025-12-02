Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Responds to Iran's Water Emergency: U.S.-Made Artesian Water Delivered via New Middle East Bulk Logistics Network

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced a bulk-water supply initiative to support regions of Iran facing severe water shortages, including Tehran, where reservoirs continue to decline and emergency measures are underway

The company is partnering with the Save the World With Water organization, as noted in its September 18, 2025 press release, to provide bulk volumes of fresh artesian water to Iran during one of its most challenging drought cycles in decades (see: Iran Water Crisis Video).

This effort builds on two recent company developments:

January 14, 2025: Launch of Greene Concepts' large-scale onsite bulk refill station.

September 18, 2025: Activation of ocean-freight shipping channels, including lanes into the Middle East.

Through this initiative, Greene Concepts and Save the World With Water will fill ISO-tank shipping containers at the company's Marion facility and transport them via established maritime routes to designated Middle Eastern ports for delivery into Iran's water-relief networks. The team is coordinating with logistics partners and regional officials to expedite movement once approvals are finalized.

Leland Hardy, Founder of Save the World With Water, stated, "I am excited to work with Greene Concepts to help reduce water scarcity worldwide, which affects nearly 4 billion people while 2.4 billion live in water-stressed regions. Our goal is to provide fresh spring water to those in need across the globe, including disaster-affected communities. Delivering solutions to Iran is extremely important to us."

Lenny Greene, President & CEO of Greene Concepts, added:

"Water is a fundamental human need, and we're stepping up with a solution that can deliver meaningful relief. By combining our spring source, bulk-refill infrastructure, Save the World With Water's expertise, and international shipping channels, Greene Concepts is uniquely positioned to support countries experiencing critical water shortages."

This initiative aligns with Greene Concepts' goal of transforming its 5-acre Marion property into a multi-format water-supply hub serving commercial, industrial, and humanitarian channels. Its immediate priority is supporting water-resilience efforts in drought-impacted regions such as Iran.

The company welcomes inquiries from governmental procurement offices, regional infrastructure authorities, humanitarian organizations (including NGOs), and commercial water-buyers in the Middle East seeking stable, high-volume spring-water supply agreements. Interested partners and those in need of bulk water support are encouraged to contact us at IR@greeneconcepts.com. Together, these collaborations help deliver meaningful relief to regions facing acute water scarcity.

