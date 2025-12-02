Duly Health and Care: Doctor Becomes First in Illinois to Perform Revolutionary, Minimally Invasive Bladder Control Procedure

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Dr. Sarah Martin , a women's urology specialist at Duly Health and Care's Chicagoland medical group, DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., this month became the first physician in Illinois to perform a cutting-edge, minimally invasive bladder control procedure using the Altaviva implant .

Millions of women, including many in the Chicagoland area, now have access to a breakthrough treatment that has the potential to dramatically improve their quality of life. The procedure takes less than 15 minutes and delivers immediate results that can last up to 15 years.

"I'm thrilled to be the first physician in Illinois to bring this innovative option to my patients," Dr. Martin said. "The implant addresses bladder control symptoms in a whole new way, helping patients regain comfort and confidence with a single visit."

More than 13% of women experience Urge Urinary Incontinence, or UUI, a condition marked by the intense urge to urinate followed by involuntary loss of bladder control. Studies show that bladder-control problems can significantly disrupt women's lives by reducing their self-confidence, restricting their ability to socialize, and disrupting sleep and intimacy.

The Altaviva device is implanted just above the ankle through a small, two-centimeter incision, with no sedation or imaging required. The implant reduces bladder urgency and incontinence by stimulating the tibial nerve. Clinical data show that 80% of patients report improved symptoms, 70% experience meaningful improvements to their quality of life, and 61% see their leakage episodes fall by 50% or more within the first year.

Until now, patients with UUI had limited and often inconvenient options. Botox injections must be repeated regularly and carry a risk of urinary retention and infection. That has led more than two-thirds of patients to stop after the first treatment. Sacral neuromodulation has been effective but requires more invasive surgery and demands frequent in-office visits. Additionally, medications that treat UUI can cause cognitive side effects and can be cost-prohibitive.

Altaviva changes all that, combining the convenience of a one-time procedure with the proven success of tibial nerve stimulation.

For more information, sources, and important safety information, visit www?.Medtron?ic?.com/?A?l?t?aviva .

Dr. Martin will perform the Altaviva procedure at Duly Surgery Center Lombard, located at 2725 S. Technology Drive in Lombard, Ill. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit https://www.dulyhealthandcare.com/procedures/altaviva-therapy .

###

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups?-?DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit duly?healthand?care?.com.

Media Contact

Amy Martin

amy@keybridge.biz

202-988-3222

SOURCE: Duly Health and Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/doctor-becomes-first-in-illinois-to-perform-revolutionary-minimally-i-1113681