MineHub and Chinsay collaborate to offer integrated contract management and trade visibility solutions for physical commodities market players.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinsay, the leading contract lifecycle management platform trusted by industry leaders including Rio Tinto, Cargill, for physical commodities trading. This strategic partnership aims to unify Chinsay's pre-trade and MineHub's post-trade workflows to offer a seamless and integrated solution for the physical commodities market.

The companies will collaborate on the development of a joint value proposition for an end-to-end solution connecting Chinsay's contract lifecycle management with MineHub's post-trade execution platform to enable straight-through processing, enhanced compliance, and improved trade visibility for customers of the joint offering. This collaboration would streamline the path from trade recap and digital contract execution to shipment tracking, document management, and invoicing-reducing errors, accelerating cycle times, and improving auditability for producers, traders, and shippers.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "By connecting front-office contracting to post-trade execution, we're eliminating manual hand-offs and offering a faster, more compliant path to delivery and cash for physical commodities. This partnership with Chinsay is another exciting step forward in our mission to digitize and optimize the commodity supply chain."

Pawel Paszkiewicz, Head of Chinsay added: "By integrating Chinsay's contract lifecycle management with MineHub's post-trade execution capabilities, we're excited to bring a shared vision to life: delivering a unified, end-to-end view of contract-to-cash processes. This collaboration enables greater transparency, stronger governance, and data-driven decision-making, providing real value to customers across the commodities trading lifecycle."

Chinsay provides digital Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), specializing in optimizing processes within the complex world of physical commodity trading. Its platform leverages clause libraries and automated workflows to reduce contract negotiation times and ensure compliance. Chinsay and MineHub's integrated solution will target producers, traders, and manufacturers across physical commodities markets with tighter control, auditability, and speed across contract-to-cash.

Why it Matters:

Accelerate contract-to-cash by digitizing recaps, approvals, and e-signatures and then automating shipment execution and documentation.

Reduce operational and compliance risk with structured clauses, approval trails, sanctions/AML checks, and a single source of truth for executed contracts and post-trade documents.

Improve collaboration and visibility via API-driven data flow between CLM and operations-no rekeying, fewer disputes, clearer audit.

Lower total cost of ownership with an integrated stack and optional single-invoice commercial model.

Customer Benefits:

End-to-end digitization: Move from negotiated terms to signed contracts in Chinsay, then seamlessly trigger shipment creation, tracking, and document workflows in MineHub via API.

Move from negotiated terms to signed contracts in Chinsay, then seamlessly trigger shipment creation, tracking, and document workflows in MineHub via API. Risk and compliance: Structured clause libraries, approvals, and e-signatures paired with auditable document trails and role-based access control.

Structured clause libraries, approvals, and e-signatures paired with auditable document trails and role-based access control. Real-time visibility: Unified status across contracts, shipments, and documents to reduce disputes and manual reconciliations.

Unified status across contracts, shipments, and documents to reduce disputes and manual reconciliations. Complementary to legacy systems: Integrates with existing CTRM, ERP, and logistics platforms via API.

Integrates with existing CTRM, ERP, and logistics platforms via API. Structured data model: Capture the full expression of commodities contracts and shipment tracking throughout the entire data lifecycle.

This MOU marks an exciting development for MineHub and Chinsay, positioning both companies at the forefront of digital transformation in the industry. By combining their expertise and technology, they are set to deliver unparalleled value to their customers, driving efficiency and innovation in the supply chain.

About Chinsay

Chinsay is the leading solution provider of digital Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for the commodities markets. Trusted by industry leaders including Rio Tinto and Cargill Metals, Chinsay digitizes and automates physical trade contract workflows to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and enable better decisions across the entire contract lifecycle. For more information visit https://www.chinsay.com.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

