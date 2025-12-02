Ultra-Fast, High-Density IVR Sets New Standard for AI and HPC Power Delivery with Minimal Voltage Droop and Maximum Scalability

Endura Technologies, a global leader in high-performance power management solutions, today announced the introduction of a new highly efficient high-current-density multiphase step-down voltage regulator the ET21324X. Leveraging Endura Technologies' patented DC-DC switching architecture, this Integrated Voltage Regulator (IVR) delivers 150A continuous output current and 220A instantaneous current and can respond to transient load changes in nanoseconds, essentially minimizing voltage droop.

"Our customers are building increasingly complex AI systems that demand power solutions capable of keeping pace with modern compute platforms," said Dr. Davood Yazdani, CPO at Endura Technologies. "The ET21324X provides the bandwidth, current capability, and dynamic behavior required to support these next-generation designs. Its low voltage droop, fast transient response, high scalability, and fine-grained voltage control give system architects the flexibility to maximize performance per watt."

The ET21324X uses Endura's Technologies proprietary BDDC control architecture to deliver ultra-fast transient response and high-power density. Built for flexibility, it supports multi-domain configurations, with the ability to connect up to 61 devices in parallel for extended current capability. Its ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-high current density make the ET21324X an excellent solution for AI processors, CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, and FPGAs applications.

"Power delivery is becoming one of the defining challenges in advanced compute design," said Dr. Massih Tayebi, CEO and Board Member of Endura Technologies. "IVRs like the ET21324X are no longer optional, they are essential to unlocking the full potential of AI and High-Performance Computing. Our technology represents a fundamental shift in how power is delivered and managed, enabling next-generation AI architectures to reach their full potential."

Key ET21324X features include:

Ultra-high bandwidth

Fast load transient (>10A/ns) response Less than 30mV voltage droop Fast recovery time: <200ns

Ultra-high current density (>4A/mm2)

Ultra-fast dynamic voltage scaling (>1V/200ns)

Programmable switching frequency 40-150MHz

AVSBus Rev 1.4 and 2.0 compliant

Scalability with up to 61 ET21324X in parallel

For more information about Endura Technologies and the ET21324X, visit www.enduratechnologies.com.

About Endura Technologies

Endura Technologies develops ultra-high density power management solutions to efficiently power advanced SoCs, GPUs and chiplets. Its patented, agnostic digital architecture is engineered to scale with advanced process nodes to meet the growing demands of tomorrow's AI factories. By offering industry-leading current density, ultra-high switching frequency, ultra-fast transient response and ultra-low ripple, Endura Technologies' solutions effectively overcome the physical limitations of traditional power delivery solutions, enabling seamless integration into next-generation 2.5D and 3D AI system architectures. For more information, please visit Endura Technologies.

