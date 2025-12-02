Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. intends to acquire Wisconsin Whey Protein, a respected producer of whey protein isolates in the United States. Wisconsin Whey Protein will become part of FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global leader in proteins and prebiotics. As a result, FrieslandCampina Ingredients will significantly increase its total whey protein capacity, helping to meet rising global demand for high-quality protein ingredients. The acquisition will enable the company to scale and extend its market-leading position in Europe and Asia into the North American market.

FrieslandCampina to acquire Wisconsin Whey Protein

Wisconsin Whey Protein's modern facilities-located in the heart of the United States' dairy region-are currently being expanded which will more than double its whey protein isolate capacity. The company will be integrated into the FrieslandCampina Ingredients business group, reinforcing its ability to serve customers across the performance, active and medical nutrition market segments.

Commenting on the acquisition, Anne Peter Lindeboom, President of FrieslandCampina Ingredients, said: "By joining forces with Wisconsin Whey Protein, a respected producer of high-quality whey isolates with a strong focus on production and innovation, we bring together expanded capacity in the United States with our deep expertise in protein technology, research and application development. The acquisition will enable us to scale our proven successes in high-end protein offerings to customers in the United States and worldwide. All in the pursuit of providing nutritional solutions that meet both consumer preferences and needs, to help people get the most out of life, always."

Wisconsin Whey Protein's founder and Chief Executive Officer K Kachadurian added: "There's a natural fit between Wisconsin Whey Protein's entrepreneurial spirit and FrieslandCampina Ingredients' global growth ambition. I'm proud that our team will become part of such a purpose-driven company-one making a meaningful impact."

With the intended acquisition, FrieslandCampina will also enter into a collaboration with Stainless Technologies, a sister company of Wisconsin Whey Protein that builds state-of-the-art process technology solutions.

Strategic context

Protein supplementation has become a mainstream component in nutritional food and beverages. Today, 71% of consumers actively prioritize protein intake-a notable increase from 59% in 2022 and 67% in 2023.i This has been driven by a rise in consumers viewing higher protein diets as good for their general health, increased demand for high-protein diets for fitness and weight management, and ongoing product innovation. In addition, protein quality is becoming just as important as quantity. Consumers are becoming more aware about the benefits of complete proteins (containing all nine essential amino acids) and the benefits of specific amino acids. This plea for high-quality protein presents an opportunity to provide tailored solutions for every moment of the day, and for every market. It is expected the whey protein market will grow at 6.6% per annum until 2030.

The acquisition aligns with FrieslandCampina's broader investment strategy to lead the global protein market. In recent years, the company has made substantial investments, and will continue to do so, to strengthen its global footprint and innovation capabilities. These investments include the upcoming opening of an application center in North America, adding to recent launches in Asia and Europe, andsignificantwhey protein capacity expansions at various FrieslandCampina production sites in the Netherlands.

This strategic movemarks a milestone in FrieslandCampina Ingredients' journey to become a top three global player in the performance and active nutrition markets while maintaining its stronghold as market leader in the early life and medical nutrition markets. It supports the company's long-term plan to expand into high-growth markets and build a future-focused portfolio that meets global health and wellness needs.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

FrieslandCampina is a large international dairy company with a cooperative history dating back more than 150 years. The company processes milk into nutritious dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt, condensed milk, dairy-based beverages, cheese, butter, quark and cream. The dairy company supplies specific nutrition for specific consumer groups, such as children, the elderly and sportspeople. Professional customers, such as bakers, pastry chefs, chocolate confectioners, chefs and caterers can rely on FrieslandCampina for a broad range of products, including creams, butters, desserts and fillings. The company also supplies high-quality ingredients to food producers and pharmaceutical companies. Dutch, Belgian and German dairy farmers jointly own the company through Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. For additional information: www.frieslandcampina.com

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

FrieslandCampina Ingredients is a leader in proteins and prebiotics, providing innovative, nutritious ingredients to address health and well-being challenges worldwide. Its drive is to get the right ingredients to customers so they can create highly nutritious and specialised applications that help their consumers get the most out of life, always. FrieslandCampina Ingredients operates globally across the Early Life Nutrition, Active, Performance, Medical and Cell Nutrition market segments. The company has regional sales offices in the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, China, and Brazil. It reported combined sales of EUR 1.45 billion in 2024. FrieslandCampina Ingredients is part of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. For additional information: www.frieslandcampinaingredients.com

Wisconsin Whey Protein Inc.

Wisconsin Whey Protein is a leading supplier of high-quality whey protein and lactose ingredients, serving the infant, medical, health, and wellness industries. Headquartered in Darlington, Wisconsin, the company operates modern, efficient facilities designed to deliver premium nutritional solutions. With over 40 years of expertise in filtration technologies and dairy processing, Wisconsin Whey Protein offers a comprehensive portfolio including Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC), Whey Protein Isolates (WPI), and lactose products. By partnering with local dairy farms and leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Wisconsin Whey Protein ensures exceptional quality, sustainability, and innovation for customers worldwide. Wisconsin Whey Protein is expected to generate revenues of approximately USD 250 million in 2025. For additional information: www.wisconsinwhey.com

i IFIC, Food and health survey, 2024

