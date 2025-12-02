Logitech Sight's Smart Switching feature, powered by RightSight 2, recognized in Best AI Implementation Category for enhancing hybrid meeting equity

Intelligent multicamera framing listed in Best AI Implementation category

Honored for AI tech that fixes poor hybrid meeting experiences

Company selected based on ingenuity, industry impact, superior execution

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) was named to Inc. Best in Business 2025 list. The annual awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact in their industries. Based on the AI-powered Smart Switching feature of Logitech Sight tabletop conference camera, the company has been recognized in the Best AI Implementation category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202726997/en/

The AI-powered Smart Switching feature of Logitech Sight automatically selects the best angle between multiple cameras. The experience to the remote viewer is like that of a TV production.

Logitech developed Smart Switching in response to a pervasive problem in the hybrid workplace: remote attendees felt excluded from the action in the conference room, triggering a concerning trend of employee disengagement in meetings.

Using adaptive intelligence and RightSight 2 technology, Smart Switching creates the effect of having a movie director in the room. The technology automatically selects the best view between the camera on the table (Logitech Sight) and the camera at the front of the room (Logitech Rally Bar) to frame conversations as they move between people, consistently maintaining the best angle of in-person interactions as the conversation flows between in-room and remote participants.

"Logitech's advanced video conferencing technology is a powerful example of using machine learning and computer vision to extend human potential in the workplace," said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. "Customers tell us their meetings now feel more like a news broadcast or talk show, with every participant given a virtual, equal front-row seat at the table."

To see the complete list of honorees, visit inc.com/best-in-business.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202726997/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Head of Communications

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com