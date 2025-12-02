Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Completes Acquisition of Corellium, Extending the Industry's Most Advanced AI-Powered Digital Investigation Platform

The addition of Corellium's leading virtualization technology to the Cellebrite platform delivers unmatched capabilities that transcend digital forensics, investigations, analytics and intelligence

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 02, 2025and world-class technical talent further strengthens Cellebrite's market and technology leadership.

This combination creates the industry's most complete digital investigation portfolio spanning physical device access, virtual device testing and real-time intelligence. The technology enables investigators, security researchers and intelligence professionals to work without physical device constraints while dramatically accelerating time to evidence and threat detection.

The acquisition significantly expands the value of Cellebrite's AI-powered capabilities for a wide variety of customers. For example, defense and intelligence customers gain advanced virtualization for secure mobile application development, operational testing and accelerated mobile vulnerability discovery. Enterprise development and security operations teams can more efficiently and effectively design and validate next-generation mobile applications, as well as IoT and automotive systems.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome the Corellium team to the Cellebrite family," said Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's chief executive officer. "Since announcing our agreement to acquire Corellium several months ago, we have been overwhelmed by interest in Corellium's solutions. We are eager to unleash the power of this combination. This acquisition is an important step forward for Cellebrite as we continue to raise the bar for how technology can better protect citizens, communities, businesses and nations."

With the closing of this transaction, Chris Wade, Corellium's co-founder and chief technology officer, has joined the Cellebrite leadership team as chief technology officer. "Cellebrite was the ideal home for Corellium's technology and people," said Wade. "The breadth and depth of the technical talent and resources across Cellebrite are impressive and inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to accelerate customer-focused innovation and further advance the Company's mission."

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has permitted the acquisition to close on the basis of a national security agreement negotiated with relevant government agencies and executed by Cellebrite and Corellium pending formal clearance by CFIUS and execution of that agreement by such agencies.

Customers on the Acquisition

"This combination addresses the full spectrum of our mobile security and forensics requirements in a way no other solution can, giving us an unparalleled unified platform for both advanced security research and critical investigative operations."

- Principal security researcher, European intelligence agency

"Corellium Viper has already transformed our mobile security testing by tripling our pentesting coverage while cutting costs by over 60%, and the combination with Cellebrite's platform creates an unmatched capability for protecting our mobile infrastructure at scale."

-Head of mobile application security, Fortune 100 telecommunications provider

Financial Considerations

Cellebrite acquired Corellium for an enterprise value of $170 million, of which $150 million was paid in cash at closing, with $20 million converted to equity. Corellium securityholders will receive up to an additional $30 million in cash based on the achievement of certain performance milestones over the next two years.

Cellebrite's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 expectations, which were provided most recently on November 12, 2025, did not include any impact from the Corellium acquisition. Please note that Cellebrite is not updating its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 outlook at this time as the fourth-quarter impact from one month of Corellium's revenue and costs is not expected to be material.

Cellebrite to Participate at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Cellebrite also announced today that it will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. Relevant details include:

Date: December 2, 2024 Conference: UBS Global Technology and AI Conference Presentation Time: 4:15 p.m. MT Format Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/ubs-global-technology-and-ai-conference-0 (https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/ubs-global-technology-and-ai-conference-0) Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1742777&tp_key=ef086d12e1&tp_special=8 (https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1742777&tp_key=ef086d12e1&tp_special=8) Cellebrite Executives:

Thomas Hogan, chief executive officer

David Barter, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate more than 1.5 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

