Centrical Announces 2025 Customer SELECT Award Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025, the Performance Intelligence Platform for frontline teams, today announced the winners of its 2025 Customer SELECT Awards , recognizing organizations and individuals driving business impact through innovative employee performance and growth initiatives. As AI reshapes frontline roles and raises the bar for how organizations develop, coach, and manage performance, the need for smarter, more adaptive support for employees is emerging as a critical advantage.

By leveraging Centrical's platform, these leaders have elevated frontline productivity, transformed engagement, and delivered exceptional customer experiences. Winning organizations are reporting major financial gains, from substantial cost efficiencies and accelerated revenue growth to reduced employee attrition.

"This year's recipients exemplify what happens when people are placed at the center of performance," said Daphne Saragosti, Chief Customer Officer at Centrical. "They're reimagining coaching, fostering learning cultures, and using gamified engagement to empower and recognize frontline teams. When employees feel supported and valued, exceptional business and customer outcomes naturally follow. The SELECT Awards honor those who use technology to unlock human potential and drive growth."

"AI is exposing how quickly organizations must evolve the way they support and develop their people," said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical. "This year's SELECT Awards winners are leading the way. They're using intelligent coaching, training, and performance management to develop teams that can adapt, grow, and excel in a time of rapid change. Their leadership shows what's possible when AI is used to augment human performance, not replace it."

Company Award Winners

The Nurturer: adidas

adidas adopted an exemplary people-first approach to employee well-being and enablement. By developing a dedicated solution to onboard hundreds of new BPO partners into the adidas ecosystem, the team demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to support every employee, regardless of role or location. The new hybrid onboarding experience-which now includes interactive learning, as well as observation and practice sessions-fostered a culture of trust, belonging, and opportunity, helping employees thrive and deliver exceptional customer support. The impact was substantial: adidas shortened new hire onboarding and nesting time, saving over 30,000 training hours and delivering more than $215K in annual savings.

"The initiative has transformed how our rookies consume training content and how trainers train. We're enabling new hires to connect immediately with their team leads, sit with their teams, and feel at home, rather than isolating them during those critical first weeks of training." - Amber Wood, Director of Learning & Development at adidas

The High-Performer: Ascensos | Selfridges

Ascensos, a global leader in retail and e-commerce customer experience management, transformed real-time performance management during the 2024 Christmas peak for its client Selfridges. Faced with onboarding new agents while maintaining high performance, Ascensos embedded Centrical into daily operations. Leaders checked in with teams in real time while employees engaged with personalized coaching and learning paths. Gamified challenges and recognition capabilities kept morale high under stress. The results of this campaign were significant: a 20% reduction in attrition, a 10% decrease in average handle time, and rising employee satisfaction scores, with agents reporting they felt more supported, recognized, and celebrated in their roles.

"Centrical helped us create a highly connected and resilient workforce during the Golden Quarter. We placed our people at the heart of our strategy and weren't afraid to challenge the status quo, ultimately achieving record-breaking results." - Kim Canning, Operations Director at Ascensos

The Captain: Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and across 708 stores in six countries. The company transformed how managers support and develop their agents with Centrical at its Loughborough contact center. Team leaders now use in-platform evaluations to guide performance and well-being conversations tailored to each agent's needs. Agents gained visibility into their performance and access to department-specific knowledge hubs, including gamified manufacturer learning initiatives. With Centrical as its central hub for performance management, learning, and coaching, Currys drove hundreds of thousands of pounds in additional revenue.

"With Centrical, we've empowered our managers to lead with confidence and our agents to take ownership of their development. These changes have fostered deeper, more impactful conversations and eliminated inefficiencies in the coaching process." - Melissa Eaglestone, CLC Gamification Champion at Currys

The Innovator: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom, Europe's leading telecom provider, transformed how it engaged thousands of independent retail partner salespeople representing its brand across 900 shops throughout Germany. Deutsche Telekom partnered with Centrical to create the Telekom Partner Hub, a unified engagement and enablement platform that bridged communication gaps, provided direct recognition and rewards, and fostered brand connection. As a result, sales across mobile, fixed lines, and TV increased by 10-20%, with sellers reporting an 89% satisfaction rate.

"They use it every day, not because their managers tell them to, but because they feel motivated, better informed, and valued. If people are motivated and learning, the sales come automatically." - Daniel García Catalán, Channel Expert Telekom Partner at Deutsche Telekom

The Scholar: Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan fostered a culture of continuous development by delivering a highly engaging, game-based learning experience with Centrical. In addition to clear career mobility pathways, the law firm provides weekly department-specific scenarios and knowledge checks to keep teams proficient. By embedding learning into daily workflows and creating structured promotion pipelines, Morgan & Morgan empowered its employees to perform at their best and advance their careers.

"It's so much more than a learning program, it's a cultural shift. The real-time performance visibility and continuous feedback loops have empowered individuals to take ownership of their development and have enabled our leaders to coach more effectively, eliminating delays and providing the support they need." - Chris Bias, Gamification Engagement Lead at Morgan & Morgan

The Gamechanger: Sun Life Global Solutions

A microcosm of Sun Life, Sun Life Global Solutions has emerged as a talent and innovation hub, driving seamless digital transformation by providing technology, business operations, knowledge services, and advanced solutions to Sun Life businesses globally and helping clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. This year, SLGS Operations has transformed employee engagement through the creation of the G.A.M.E. (Gamified Achievement, Microlearning, and Engagement) Club, a community of frontline team leaders dedicated to optimizing the Centrical platform and creating innovative game-based learning missions. The team designed an immersive experience to strengthen performance-focused skills and behaviors across its agent population. The results were clear: weekly active users climbed 32%, average weekly sessions per user doubled, and mission completion rates surged 51% from 2024. The platform also drove a 300% increase in weekly coaching compared to the previous year.

"We believe that everyday performance should feel purposeful, connected, and engaging. Through the G.A.M.E. Club, we've integrated Centrical seamlessly into our employees' daily workflow-transforming it into a dynamic driver of engagement, productivity, and alignment. It reinforced our goals in a way that feels natural, motivating, and sustainable for our teams." - Charyne Tatad, AVP, Operations Strategy, Transformation & Enablement at Sun Life Global Solutions

Individual Award Winners

Creative Content Pioneer: Lurey Mar Timbal, Centrical Admin, TP Philippines HRCC MNL

Lurey Mar Timbal turned learning into a vibrant, interactive experience that boosted employee performance and growth. Blending storytelling, educational entertainment, and gamification, he launched multiple initiatives, including a radio show, a vlog-style series presenting processes and policies in a clear, relatable format, and a user-generated campaign in which team members shared best practices.

EX Champion of the Year: Lindsey Andrews, Sales Engagement Manager, Lincare

Lindsey Andrews transformed the sales rep experience at Lincare, a leading medical device manufacturer, by providing detailed transparency into performance data through Centrical. With real-time insights, reps can proactively and confidently track their performance, trust the accuracy of their earnings, and stay motivated to grow. The platform has also become an integral part of the new-hire journey, laying a strong foundation for long-term success.

The Visionary: Ali Ben Neticha, Operations Manager, Konecta France

Ali Ben Neticha championed Centrical across his team at Konecta France, driving the platform's successful implementation for their client Deliveroo. Through consistent engagement and team collaboration, he drove higher platform usage, a surge in peer recognition, and measurable improvements in both employee and customer experiences.

Honorable Mention

The SELECT committee also honors the memory of Ibtissam Mountacer (1979-2025), a beloved TP employee and valued member of the Centrical community, who passed away unexpectedly this year. Ibtissam was a fierce advocate for employee engagement and development; she led her team's transformation from classroom-style learning to a more interactive and personalized approach.

Congratulations to all the 2025 Customer SELECT Awards winners! These innovators have set new standards for employee engagement and organizational performance, demonstrating the transformative power of Centrical's platform.

