New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company"), is pleased to provide a brief business update heading toward the end of the 2025 calendar year.

Management is excited to announce that, for the first time in the Company's history, all MiMedia partners are shipping devices or readying device shipments for the end of the year. The Company has never had this many partners shipping devices at the same time to contribute to our revenue funnel.

MiMedia's dashboard is ready to receive this influx of revenue generating devices, as all of the systems required to support the Company's two revenue streams, mobile advertising and storage subscriptions, are already running and generating revenue.

In addition, underlying metrics in our dashboard are looking stronger than ever. In particular, CPM mobile advertising rates in the US have been consistently above USD $20 in MiMedia's dashboard, the highest levels recorded by the Company and more than double management's projection, reflecting the robust mobile advertising market in the US. As several of MiMedia's partners ship devices into the US region, the Company will benefit from the multiples higher CPM rates in the US vs other regions such as LATAM.

Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO, stated: "2025 has been an extraordinary year for our partners. In Q1, higher tariffs severely disrupted the smartphone ecosystem and supply chains and paused device shipments of many OEMs, including our partners. Our partners responded to this major challenge by moving device production out of highly affected countries such as China and into less affected places like Vietnam and the Philippines - a process that generally takes years to execute but instead, with great effort, only took months. Now in Q4, our partners have multiple production centers firing, insulating their device production from further tariff disruption (should there be any) while adding scalability."

Mr. Giordano continued: "While we hoped for a breakthrough year with our partners in 2025, we are entering 2026 with the same expectation if not better. We mention the potential for higher expectations because the Company signed more partners to our device funnel this year, while adding greater capability and scale to our underlying revenue engines. Our partners and the Company expect a solid rebound in 2026, as demand appears to be returning strongly across the globe."

Mr. Giordano finally noted: "We plan to provide specific partner device announcements in the coming weeks. We look forward to these device shipments turning into engaged users in our revenue funnel which will then propel the Company forward to key revenue and cash flow thresholds in 2026."

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides an AI and data powered, next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the ability of the Company's distribution partners to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with the Company's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery, the ability of the Company's platform to generate high-margin revenue, interest in the Company's services and products from prospective partners, improvements in the Company's platform and the resulting impact on the scalability of the MiMedia network, updates to the Company's investor relations portals and activities and its attendance at investor conferences. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276609

SOURCE: MiMedia Holdings Inc.