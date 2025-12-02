- 74% Express Purchase Intent; Over 60% Interested in Eating Them Raw -

The Japan Scallop Export Promotion Association ("J-HOTATE Association"), which aims to expand the export of Japanese scallops, conducted a survey to understand awareness, purchase intent, and taste preferences among overseas consumers. The survey was carried out in Osaka during the 2025 Japan International Expo (Osaka-Kansai Expo), targeting 113 international visitors from 34 countries.

Japanese Scallop A Sustainable Gastronomic Delight

The results showed that awareness of Japanese scallops was 45.1%, below the halfway mark. However, 74.4% of respondents said they would purchase Japanese scallops if available in their home countries, indicating strong purchase intent. Furthermore, 65.5% expressed interest in trying scallops served raw, suggesting growing curiosity toward raw seafood consumption inspired by Japanese food culture.

When asked about preferred cooking styles of scallops, barbecue, fried dishes, and sushi/sashimi each exceeded 50%, showing broad interest across diverse cooking styles-from grilled and fried dishes to raw. This suggests that the adaptability of scallops across many types of dishes contributes to their appeal in overseas markets.

The survey also reaffirmed that Japanese scallops are valued not only for their flavor, size, quality, and freshness but also for their nutritional benefits and suitability for various culinary uses. At the same time, low awareness remains a barrier to expanding purchases. Providing tasting opportunities and experiential events is expected to be effective in addressing this challenge.

The J-HOTATE Association will continue to promote the appeal of Japanese scallops worldwide leveraging the global popularity of sushi and sashimi as gateways to discovery through multilingual communication and promotional initiatives aimed at expanding market reach.

About Japanese Scallops

Japanese scallops (we say HOTATE [Hoh-Tah-Teh]) are highly accredited for their flavor, size, and quality. Fresh scallops can be enjoyed year-round thanks to Japan's environmentally friendly farming and harvesting methods and advanced technology to maintain freshness. Production areas such as Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi benefit from nutrient-rich ocean currents and boast some of the world's largest scallop landings.

Scallops are also known as a healthy seafood rich in nutrients such as vitamin B1, which is effective in alleviating fatigue and improving concentration, and taurine, which is known to support heart and liver function and help prevent diabetes. Furthermore, scallops are high in protein and low in calories, making them a superfood.

Japan is unique in that fishing grounds and ports are located close to each other, allowing scallops to be processed and distributed immediately after they are harvested, supporting a long-standing culture of raw consumption. Today, rapid freezing technologies enable scallops to be shipped overseas while maintaining high quality.

About Japan Scallop Export Promotion Association ("J-HOTATE Association")

The Japan Scallop Export Promotion Association (J-HOTATE Association) was incorporated in October 2023, with the aim of expanding exports of Japanese scallop products with high quality and healthy flavors through sustainable cultivation. The J-HOTATE Association is currently composed of seventy-four members, including producers (fishery cooperative associations), processors and fisheries-related distributors of Japan and traders. https://j-hotate.com/

