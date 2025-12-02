AGIBOT Makes Debut at Fortune Event with Full-Size Humanoid Robot AGIBOT A2 as Special Guest

MACAU, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, made a stunning debut at Fortune's high-profile event, bringing its full-size humanoid robot, the AGIBOT A2 as a special guest. Thanks to its standout industrial design and superior human-robot interaction, the AGIBOT A2 was honored with Fortune China's Best Design Award 2025. During the event, Mr. Qiu Heng, Chief Marketing Officer of AGIBOT, joined Mr. Clay Chandler, Executive Editor for Asia at Fortune, in an in-depth discussion on key topics including the value of humanoid robots, large-scale production and deployment, training methodologies, and their future impact on society.

Core Advantage of the Human Form

Addressing the industry's frequent question of why pursue the seemingly more complex humanoid form, Mr. Qiu Heng explained that traditional industrial robots excel only at the 20% of tasks that are highly structured and repetitive in controlled environments. The remaining 80%, which involve variable positions, diverse objects, dynamic settings and constant change, still depend heavily on human labor.

The greatest value of humanoid robots lies in their ability to seamlessly enter spaces designed for humans, including door handles, stairs, tools and shelves, without requiring any modifications to the existing environment. This makes them the most natural, cost-effective and adaptable solution. They can also leverage massive existing datasets of human behavior to accelerate learning. In exhibition halls, malls and cultural tourism venues, humanoid robots deliver not just functional utility but also emotional engagement and attention value.

The "Robot School" Advantage

Mr. Qiu Heng also introduced AGIBOT's in-house Data Collection Center, affectionately known as the "Robot School." Unlike traditional training that relies heavily on simulation or internet-scraped data, the center functions as a large-scale real-world data factory. Professional human instructors repeatedly demonstrate varied tasks, changing object positions, materials, lighting, and introducing controlled disturbances, with every data clip manually verified for quality. This imitation learning approach, augmented by motion-capture and force-feedback systems, efficiently covers approximately 80% of common tasks.

The training system integrates three complementary methods: high-quality imitation learning for foundational skills, real-world reinforcement learning on partner's pilot production lines with proven long-term stability, and world-model-based simulation with sim-to-real transfer that enables millions of hours of physics-accurate virtual training. These methods form a complete, closed-loop training framework that has already demonstrated exceptional task completion rates over extended periods in real-world industrial settings.

Eight Scenarios for Commercial Deployment

Building on its industry-leading delivery scale and real-world validation capabilities, AGIBOT has officially targeted eight core application scenarios: exhibition guiding and reception, entertainment and commercial performances, intelligent manufacturing, logistics sorting, security inspection, commercial cleaning, data-collection training, and scientific research & education. The company has rolled out tailored, scenario-specific solutions for each, with multiple solutions already entering volume deployment phases.

"The true power of the humanoid form lies in its seamless integration into spaces designed for humans, its ability to rapidly acquire skills through real-world data, and its unique capacity to deliver both functional and emotional value simultaneously," said Mr. Qiu Heng, "With these core advantages, we are fully prepared to accelerate the large-scale deployment of humanoid robots across these eight key scenarios, transforming them from technological marvels into indispensable productivity partners and everyday service companions."

At the event, the full-size humanoid AGIBOT A2 took the stage, greeting attendees before closing the session with a fluid and remarkably precise Tai Chi performance.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of robot ontology and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence", AGIBOT is the only robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.

