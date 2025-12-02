CorriXR Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotherapeutics company pioneering a ground-breaking gene editing platform technology, InhaTarget Therapeutics, a company dedicated to the early development and clinical validation of innovative treatments of pulmonary diseases by inhalation, and Merxin Ltd, a designer and supplier of inhaler devices, have entered a strategic collaboration to develop a pioneering inhaled genetic therapy targeting lung cancer.

The partnership draws upon CorriXR's proprietary CRISPR-based gene editing platform targeting NRF2, InhaTarget's proprietary formulation platform and strong experience in pulmonary drug development, and Merxin Ltd's advanced inhalation device technology. Through their combined expertise, they aim to create a patient-friendly inhaled therapy that delivers targeted treatment directly to lung tumors, maximizing efficacy, minimizing systemic side effects, and offering new hope for patients facing one of the world's deadliest cancers.

Innovative Therapeutic Approach

CorriXR's patented non-viral gene editing platform disables the transcription factor NRF2, a master regulator of cellular stress responses and known driver of tumor treatment resistance. As reported in a recent paper published in Molecular Therapy Oncology, preclinical data in lung cancer models have demonstrated that disabling NRF2 can meaningfully resensitize tumor response to chemotherapy with minimal off-target effects.

The collaboration seeks to demonstrate effective delivery of the CorriXR compound via InhaTarget's proprietary lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) formulation platform, which enables encapsulation of active ingredients for inhalation delivery. Merxin Ltd will contribute their customized and patented inhaler device technology for drug delivery to the lungs. Initial studies will be conducted in cell culture and in a lung carcinoma mouse model, with results expected in mid-2026.

Addressing Unmet Medical Needs

Lung cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally. The study will focus on treatment of squamous cell lung carcinoma (LUSC), a common and aggressive form of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that comprises 25 30% of worldwide cases. With over 380,000 new cases of LUSC diagnosed globally each year and a five-year survival rate below 5%, the need for new therapies is urgent. Chemotherapy plus immunotherapy (IO) or IO alone is the current standard for first-line treatment of LUSC but still typically results in progression after 8 months or less. Many patients develop treatment resistance, leaving limited options beyond dose escalation, which increases toxicity and intolerance and typically worsens quality of life.

Leadership Perspectives

Dr. Eric B. Kmiec, founder and CEO of CorriXR Therapeutics, stated, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to harness the power of CRISPR-based gene editing for the benefit of patients with cancer by slowing the growth of solid tumors and improving effectiveness of existing treatments. We are excited by the potential of this collaboration to target lung cancer using a non-invasive inhaled delivery approach, which would greatly improve the quality of life for patients."

Dr. Frédéric De Coninck, co-founder and CEO of InhaTarget Therapeutics, commented, "Combining our pulmonary drug delivery LNP platform with CorriXR's groundbreaking science and Merxin's device technology has the potential to reshape the landscape of lung cancer treatment. We are eager to advance work on this novel combination."

Dr. Philippe Rogueda, CBO and founder of Merxin Ltd., remarked, "Our advanced inhaler technology is designed to ensure non-invasive, precise, consistent delivery of novel therapeutics. We are excited to contribute to this vital effort and help bring innovative solutions to patients with lung cancer."

About the Companies

CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc.

CorriXR develops genetic medicines to transform the treatment of solid tumors. The Company's patented non-viral gene editing platform targets NRF2, a transcription factor controlling more than 200 genes that shape a pro-oncogenic tumor microenvironment and drive treatment resistance. Disruption of NRF2 resensitizes cancer cells to standard of care therapies and is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunotherapy. CorriXR's platform has potential applications across more than 30 types of squamous cell carcinomas by increasing treatment effectiveness and efficiency at lower doses, expanding patient eligibility, and reducing treatment-limiting toxicity ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. Learn more at www.corrixr.com.

InhaTarget Therapeutics, SRL

InhaTarget is dedicated to (co-)developing innovative and targeted formulations for inhalation, including dry powders for inhalation (DPI) and liquid forms, to improve the treatment of severe and/or chronic respiratory diseases. The company specializes in early development and clinical validation, with an initial focus on lung cancer. For more information, visit www.inhatarget.com.

Merxin Ltd.

Merxin Ltd is a leading provider of inhalation device technology, offering a comprehensive proprietary and patented portfolio for inhaled therapies. Specializing in multidose dry powder inhalers, capsule dry powder inhalers, and soft mist inhalers, Merxin Ltd's devices are designed to deliver a wide range of therapeutic modalities. The company develops and supplies device platforms from evaluation to commercial supply. For more information, visit www.merxin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202670775/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jennifer Kmiec

jkmiec@corrixr.com

+1 302 689 3032

Frédéric De Coninck

frederic.de.coninck@inhatarget.com

+32 (0) 484 71 37 73

Philippe Rogueda

philippe@merxin.com

+44 (0)1553 403070