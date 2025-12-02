Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group Engages R.F. Lafferty & Co. as Lead Managing Underwriter and Sole Book Running Manager

Luminar takes another step toward a national exchange listing

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a diversified financial holding company focused on revenue-based financing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, is pleased to announce that it has engaged R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. ("R.F. Lafferty") to act as its lead managing underwriter and sole book running manager in connection with Luminar's planned uplisting to a national U.S. exchange.

This engagement represents an important step in Luminar's projected national exchange listing. R.F. Lafferty & Co., a respected New York-based investment-banking firm with more than 75 years of market experience, will act as lead managing underwriter and sole bookrunning manager to support the Company's uplisting process.

Leadership Commentary

Yoel Damas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luminar Media Group, stated: "Engaging R.F. Lafferty marks a major milestone in Luminar's evolution as we continue to strengthen our financial foundation and position the Company for sustainable growth. We believe that working with R.F. Lafferty will help broaden market awareness as Luminar advances its expansion within the financial technology sector."

Juan Sese, Vice President of Finance, added: "By aligning with a firm of R.F. Lafferty's caliber, we are taking the next decisive step toward Luminar becoming an exchange-listed public company. The Company views this engagement as an important step in its ongoing evolution, reflecting its commitment to transparency, institutional standards, and long-term growth. Luminar believes that enhanced visibility in the capital markets will support its broader mission of expanding access to innovative financial solutions for small and mid-sized businesses."

No assurance can be given as to the outcome or timing of these efforts. The Company does not intend to make any further announcements concerning this process unless and until it determines that disclosures are necessary and appropriate.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group (OTCID: LRGR) is a diversified financial holding company dedicated to providing non-dilutive, revenue-based financing and technology-enabled funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. Through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries - Fortun Co., LLC, Fortun Advance, LLC, Fortun Funding, LLC, and Fortun Online, LLC - Luminar delivers accessible working-capital products, proprietary underwriting technology, and operational infrastructure that empower entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. More information can be found at www.FortunCo.com

About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.

Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer and investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory platform, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking. Learn more at www.rflafferty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable laws. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "target," or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the Company's engagement of R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. as lead managing underwriter and sole book running manager, the Company's planned uplisting of its common stock to a national U.S. securities exchange, the timing, structure, and completion of any proposed underwritten public offering or uplisting, expected capital-markets benefits, future performance, and growth outlook. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, whether the Company and R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. will successfully structure and complete any proposed underwritten public offering, whether the Company will satisfy the initial and continued listing requirements of any national securities exchange, adverse capital-markets or general economic conditions, regulatory, stock-exchange or other governmental delays or denials, changes in applicable laws or regulations, changes in the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group and, when filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF SUCH SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY OFFERING OF SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

Investor & Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Info@Fortunco.com

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-engages-r.f.-lafferty-and-co.-as-lead-managing-u-1113023