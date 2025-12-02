Forge Hospitality Announces Transition to a Self-Managed Hotel Portfolio

A people-first hospitality company deepens its commitment to guests, teams, and the communities it serves

AUDUBON, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Forge Hospitality, the hospitality division of Audubon Land Development and a leading hotel owner in Southeastern Pennsylvania, today announced it will transition to a self-managed operating model and assume direct management of its five-hotel portfolio totaling 642 keys across the region.

Tru by Hilton Audubon Valley Forge Hotel

Exterior view of Tru by Hilton Audubon Valley Forge, one of five Southeastern Pennsylvania hotels now self-managed by Forge Hospitality

Rooted in the belief that hospitality is personal, Forge Hospitality is embracing a self-managed model to further elevate the guest experience, strengthen team culture, and ensure every property reflects the consistent standards and care the company is known for.

"This next chapter is about being even more intentional with how we serve," said Tonya Muncey, President of Forge Hospitality. "When we manage our hotels directly, we can move faster, support our teams more deeply, and deliver an experience that feels unmistakably Forge - thoughtful, welcoming, and consistently excellent."

Founded in 2019, Forge Hospitality has grown with purpose, earning a reputation for warm service, well-run hotels, and strong community ties. Its Southeastern Pennsylvania portfolio includes Homewood Suites Philadelphia Valley Forge, Tru by Hilton Audubon Valley Forge, Hampton Inn & Suites Valley Forge Oaks, Hilton Garden Inn Valley Forge Oaks, and Holiday Inn Morgantown - Reading Area. Each location shares a common commitment: creating stays where guests feel cared for and associates feel proud of where they work.

Forge Hospitality believes the best hospitality starts with people. "For guests, that means a first-rate experience. For employees, that means taking every opportunity to kindle interests and spark careers," states the company website. The shift to self-management reinforces this promise allowing Forge to invest even more directly in training, development, guest-focused innovation, and the day-to-day details that turn good stays into great ones.

Forge's continued reinvestment in its properties underscores this commitment. The company has recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation at the Holiday Inn Morgantown - Reading Area and has several capital improvement projects scheduled in the coming year. These upgrades ensure Forge hotels remain modern, welcoming, and best-in-class so guests consistently enjoy the experience they deserve, and teams have the environments they need to thrive.

As Forge Hospitality enters this new phase, the company remains dedicated to long-term growth, local partnerships, and building a portfolio that continues to set the standard for hospitality in the region.

About Forge Hospitality

Forge Hospitality is the official hotel division of Audubon Land Development, a community-driven property management group that has created exceptional stays in Southeastern Pennsylvania for more than fifty years. Formed in 2019, Forge was established to provide excellent accommodations and customer service while creating fulfilling jobs and career opportunities. Learn more at forgehospitality.com.

