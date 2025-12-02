Registration Now Open for Ai4 2026 - America's Largest AI Conference Returns to Las Vegas August 4-6

Ai4 Moves to The Venetian as 2026 Event Prepares for Major Expansion in Attendance, Programming, and Expo Floor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Ai4 2026, America's largest AI conference convening the most influential minds in artificial intelligence, has officially opened registration for its upcoming event, scheduled for August 4-6, 2026, at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. Renowned as the most impactful AI gathering of the year, Ai4 is poised for unprecedented growth - projected to host 12,000 attendees, 1,000 speakers, and 400 exhibitors, across nearly 1 million square feet of space - nearly doubling its scale from previous years.

"Ai4 is where the global AI community comes to learn, collaborate, and shape what's next," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "Each year we challenge ourselves to raise the bar, and 2026 will deliver our most comprehensive and impactful program yet, bringing together the people, ideas, and technologies driving the future of artificial intelligence."

NEW FOR 2026: Expanded Programming, New Tracks & Hands-On Training

Over the course of the three-day event, four dynamic and impactful keynote presentations will spotlight the latest advancements in Agentic AI, AI Alignment, transformative AI use cases, frontier models, cutting-edge industry applications, and the social implications of artificial intelligence.

Ai4 2026 will offer the most ambitious program in the conference's history, featuring 20 new industry and technical tracks that highlight emerging AI use cases across financial services, healthcare, cybersecurity, retail, manufacturing, energy, transportation, national security, insurance, media, and more.

On Monday, August 3, attendees can participate in two half-day Training Workshops , presented in partnership with General Assembly. These sessions, available for an additional fee, include one technically focused workshop (featuring hands-on coding and applied development) and a second designed for business leaders on the fundamentals and practical implementation of AI.

Attendees will also enjoy expanded networking opportunities across the entire ecosystem, including daily breakfast and lunch, industry meetups, evening receptions, a Women in AI Reception, the invitation-only Ai4 Executive Summit, and the Ai4 Official Afterparty.

Super early registration for Ai4 2026 is now open, offering a 56% discount off final ticket prices through February 5, 2026. Additional discounted rates are available for startups, educators, government, and nonprofit attendees. The three-day conference will feature an unparalleled program with 1,000 speakers across keynotes, panels, fireside chats, case studies, and technical deep dives. Organizations that participated in Ai4 2025-and are expected to return in 2026-include Google, Amazon, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta, Databricks, Capital One, Walmart, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, J.P. Morgan, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Mayo Clinic, Comcast, Samsung, and many more.

The expanded expo floor will feature more than 400 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge AI technologies and platforms, with sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities available. For additional information on sponsoring, visit https://ai4.io/application-sponsor/.

"When we launched Ai4 in 2018, we set out to build the central forum for the global AI community - and the momentum has exceeded even our most ambitious expectations," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-Founder of Ai4. "The world is entering a new era of responsible human-machine collaboration, and Ai4 2026 will be a defining moment in how business and society harness the promise of artificial intelligence."

Established in 2018, Ai4 is now the epicenter of the global AI community - the industry's leading event where business executives and technology leaders unite to shape the future. Through world-class programming, hands-on learning, and curated networking, Ai4 advances AI adoption responsibly and effectively across industries. Learn more at www.ai4.io.

