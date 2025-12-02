Ondas Holdings Inc.: Rail Industry Leader Brent Laing Joins Ondas Networks Board to Accelerate dot16 Adoption

Laing's appointment to support industrywide adoption of the IEEE 802.16t ("dot16") protocol, pioneered by Ondas Networks and selected by AAR as the upgrade path for network modernization and mission-critical rail communications in North America

Veteran Class I engineering leader with prior executive roles at Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National joins Ondas Networks Board

Laing was the 2023 RT&S Engineer of the Year, currently serves on AREMA's Board of Governors

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that Brent Laing has joined Ondas Networks as an Independent Board Member and strategic advisor to help support the adoption of dot16 in the rail ecosystem in North America. The Association of American Railroads (AAR) Wireless Communications Committee (WCC) announced in September 2025 that dot16, pioneered by Ondas Networks, will serve as the upgrade path for the legacy 160 MHz LMR voice network, joining the 900 MHz and 450 MHz networks where dot16 has already been formally adopted.

Mr. Laing is an accomplished railroad executive and brings a lifetime of experience through his railroading career holding senior executive roles at two North American Class 1 railroads, Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National. Laing currently serves on the Board of Governors of the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association ("AREMA"), which maintains the industry's engineering standards.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Ondas Networks," said Mr. Laing. "Ondas Networks is an innovative company advancing mission-critical wireless connectivity and industrial automation. I believe the dot16 wireless platform directly addresses the rail industry's critical requirements as we modernize networks to support the next generation of operating and safety technologies. I look forward to contributing my experience and supporting the team as we advance this important mission. I'm truly energized by the opportunities ahead."

"Brent's deep understanding of railroad infrastructure and his credibility across the Class 1 community will be instrumental in accelerating adoption of dot16 as the new standard for mission-critical rail communications," said Eric Brock, Chairman & CEO of Ondas and Chairman of Ondas Networks. "His railroading expertise and long-standing leadership in engineering and operations come at a pivotal moment for the industry. We're grateful to have Brent join the Ondas Networks Board and are excited to have his guidance as we help advance the next generation of rail safety and operational readiness."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Brent to the Ondas Networks Board," said Markus Nottelmann, CEO of Ondas Networks. "Brent's deep experience leading engineering organizations at Class 1 railroads, and his long track record of driving operational improvements through technology gives him a rare and valuable perspective on what the industry needs as it modernizes. His insight will be invaluable as we continue supporting the rail sector's transition to IEEE 802.16, enabling a more robust communications infrastructure and a broad range of wayside and onboard applications that enhance safety, efficiency, and reliability across railroad operations."

Ondas Networks is a leading provider of standards-based private wireless solutions purpose-built for mission-critical industrial markets, with a core focus on modernizing North America's aging rail communications infrastructure. Through its IEEE 802.16 ("dot16") platform, Ondas Networks offers railroads a secure, interoperable, and future-proof upgrade path from legacy narrowband systems to a broadband-capable network designed to support the next generation of operating, monitoring, and safety technologies. The dot16 architecture enables high-reliability connectivity for wayside and onboard applications, including advanced train control, real-time diagnostics, video, and emerging automation use cases. Ondas Networks works closely with Class 1s, regional railroads, and industry standards bodies to ensure that dot16 meets the rail sector's stringent performance requirements while providing a scalable foundation for long-term digital transformation.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, and Sentry CS Ltd., OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies-and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and Protocol-Manipulation counter-UAS technology.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

