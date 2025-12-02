Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (OTC: Pink YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment of £270,000 (approximately CAD $500,000) for 1.8 million shares in Cayenne Copper Limited ("Cayenne Copper"), representing an approximate 0.5% ownership position. Cayenne Copper is a private exploration company advancing a high-grade copper project in eastern Malaysia, led by CEO James Rogers.

Cayenne Copper currently holds a 70% interest in a 10,000-hectare exploration license centered around a major at-surface copper showing of volcanogenic origin, with grab samples returning very positive assay results. Cayenne Copper has advised the Company that initial drilling has confirmed the presence of an unusually high-grade, laterally continuous copper system with strong cobalt and precious metal credits.

Cayenne Copper is targeting a go-public event in 2026.

Blair Naughty, CEO of Naughty Ventures, stated:

"We are extremely pleased to be afforded the opportunity to participate in such an exceptional project alongside the Cayenne Copper team. The grade profile, geological setting and scale potential of this system are truly world class. Our investment provides Naughty Ventures' shareholders exposure to what we believe could evolve into a globally significant copper discovery. We look forward to supporting Cayenne Copper as they continue to advance this remarkable project toward their planned 2026 public listing."

About Naughty Ventures Corp.

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential, as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management, and high-growth potential. The company maintains interests in multiple exploration projects and strategic equity positions across Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President



Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions including statements that Cayenne Coppoer's property is a high-grade copper property, that Cayenne Copper's property has the potential to be a world class copper property and a globally significant copper discovery and that Cayenne Copper will complete a public listing in 2026. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended include Cayenne Copper failing to obtain the required permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for its exploration and mining activities, that market fundamentals will continue to support the viability of mining exploration and production, the availability of any financing required for Cayenne Copper to carry out its planned future activities, the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

