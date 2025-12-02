Black Book Research: New US Hospital Cyber Resilience 2026 Report Delivers AI-Ready Playbook for Vendor and Cloud Incidents

Black Book Research launches US Hospital Cyber Resilience 2026 - Volume 2: Identity, Insurance, and Incident Readiness, a free, vendor-neutral guide for hospital leaders navigating AI-driven cyber incidents and upstream vendor risk.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Black Book Market Research today announced the release of US Hospital Cyber Resilience 2026 - Volume 2: Identity, Insurance, and Incident Readiness, a free industry report that gives hospital and health system leaders a concrete playbook for managing cyber incidents originating in vendors, clouds, and AI platforms. The report is fully vendor-agnostic and advisory-firm neutral, does not recommend any specific providers, and is intended as a resource for strategic planning and action by hospital and health system leaders.

Building on the earlier US Hospital Cyber Readiness 2026 (Volume 1) on upstream ransomware and kill-switch capabilities, this new report focuses on the structures that make fast, safe response possible: governance, identity and non-human access, infrastructure and devices, contracts, and cyber-insurance. It is written specifically for boards, CISOs, CIOs, CFOs, and administrators who need clear, defensible answers when asked, "How resilient are we to vendor and AI cyber events?"

"Hospital leaders are being asked to show more than a binder full of policies," said Doug Brown of Black Book. "They have to prove they can detect and contain upstream vendor and AI-driven compromises in near real time, orchestrate identity, network, and data controls as a single control plane, and then walk regulators and boards through the evidence. This report gives them an AI-aware resilience blueprint: time-to-revoke, kill-switch coverage, non-human identities, and contractual levers that CISOs and CIOs can actually operationalize in the next 12 months."

Drawing on Black Book's surveys of U.S. hospital executives, CIOs, CISOs, and cyber leaders, US Hospital Cyber Resilience 2026 - Volume 2 organizes insights into four lenses that together define modern resilience in an AI and vendor-driven environment:

Frameworks & Governance

How NIST CSF 2.0, HPH Cybersecurity Performance Goals, HIPAA Security expectations, and emerging AI guidance are being put to work in practice - not just cited in policy documents, and what boards are actually being shown.

Identity & Non-Human Access

How hospitals are tackling service accounts, app registrations, VPNs, tunnels, API keys, system accounts, and AI/model connectors used by vendors and clouds - and tying them directly to kill-switch and time-to-revoke targets for Tier-1 vendors and AI platforms.

Workforce, Culture & Operating Model

How responsibility for upstream resilience is shared across cyber, IT, networking, clinical informatics, HTM/biomed, risk, legal, and supply chain; where managed services fit; and what "good" looks like for realistic, cross-functional tabletops that include clinical and executive leaders.

Infrastructure, Devices & Third-Party/AI Ecosystem

How hospitals are mapping vendor and AI dependencies across clinical and revenue workflows; what can be isolated safely without harming care; and how segmentation, ZTNA, and gateway controls support faster containment when the incident starts outside the hospital's four walls.

The report is designed for health systems boards, and C-suite leaders, not just security practitioners, by turning complex cyber and AI risk into plain-language structures, metrics, and decisions. It provides:

A connected upstream resilience blueprint

A single, integrated view of how frameworks, identity, infrastructure controls, contracts, and cyber-insurance interact in real incidents, giving leaders a way to align investments and oversight instead of managing separate projects in silos.

Actionable guidance on non-human identities and AI access

Practical patterns for inventorying and governing service accounts, API keys, AI/model tokens, and connectors tied to Tier-1 vendors and AI tools, and wiring them into isolation and revocation steps that can be tested and measured.

Plain-English translation of contracts and insurance

Insight into how notification windows, isolation rights, log/evidence obligations, exclusions, and sub-limits play out when a vendor or AI provider is involved - and which clauses most directly affect patient safety, downtime, and financial impact.

Board-ready KPIs and "evidence pack" expectations

A concise set of metrics (such as time-to-revoke, kill-switch coverage, non-human identity coverage, and upstream tabletop cadence) and a minimum "evidence pack" hospitals should be able to produce within 48 hours of an incident or exercise.

Immediately deployable tools

Readiness scorecards, ecosystem mapping blueprints, 30/60/90-day action plans for CIOs and CISOs, and board question sets that can be dropped directly into upcoming governance meetings, cyber strategy sessions, and budget discussions.

"This isn't a theoretical framework or a technology shopping list," Brown added. "It's a leadership runbook. If a critical vendor or AI platform is compromised at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, this helps answer: who acts in the first hour, which identities, tunnels, and API calls get cut, which dashboards light up, and what proof you can put in front of your board, insurers, and regulators. It's about turning resilience from an aspiration into a measurable operating discipline."

Availability

US Hospital Cyber Resilience 2026 - Volume 2: Identity, Insurance, and Incident Readiness is available now as a free resource to U.S. hospitals and health systems. The report can be downloaded at: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/us-hospital-cyber-resilience-2026

US Hospital Cyber Readiness 2026 - Volume 1 can also be downloaded at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/us-hospital-cyber-readiness-2026 Both reports are provided at no charge to industry stakeholders through year end.

For more information or media inquiries, contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research LLC is a full-service healthcare research and public opinion agency, specializing in independent, unbiased insight on healthcare technology, services, and emerging risk. Black Book conducts comprehensive surveys, polls, and studies across hospitals, health systems, payers, and physician organizations to support better-informed decisions by boards, executives, clinicians, investors, and policymakers.

To learn more, visit: https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590





SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-us-hospital-cyber-resilience-2026-report-delivers-ai-ready-playbo-1112966