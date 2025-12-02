World-class Modern Facility to Support Lessor's Rapidly Growing Business

Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"), a leading lessor based in Ireland and backed by funds managed by global alternative asset manager Wafra, announced today the opening of a new facility in the city of Dublin, which will serve as the company's headquarters.

The new facility is based in Hume Street House located just off St. Stephen's Green in the heart of Dublin's vibrant city center. Designed with modern workspace in mind and featuring the latest in technology and a flexible footprint, the centrally positioned facility will allow Aquila to adapt the office space to the team's changing needs. This office will enable employees to collaborate with each other, while providing a space to host meetings with their partners and customers.

"Dublin is the epicenter of our industry, we look forward to providing a centralized location where our team members can work together, learn from each other, and interact in a manner that helps us develop innovative customer solutions," said Al Wood, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to having engaging conversations with our partners and customers there daily, as this new office focuses on supporting our continued growth and reinforces Aquila's commitment to our global customer base."

About Aquila Air Capital

Founded in 2021, Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila") is a specialty finance platform focused on providing aviation asset financing, as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft and engines. Backed by funds managed by Wafra Inc., a New York-based, global alternative asset manager, and led by a management team with decades of experience in the aerospace and aviation industries, Aquila is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. www.AquilaAirCapital.com

