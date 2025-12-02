Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
December 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2025 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF
9.3%
iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF
8.8%
iShares USD Short Duration Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
8.5%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
7.6%
iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC
7.6%
SSE
6.6%
Greencoat UK Wind
5.2%
RWE
5.1%
Clearway Energy A Class
5.1%
Northland Power
3.8%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
3.5%
Grenergy Renovables
3.2%
National Grid
2.5%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
2.4%
Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF
2.4%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
2.3%
Foresight Solar Fund
2.3%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group
2.2%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
1.7%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
1.4%
Drax Group
1.4%
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income
1.3%
Bonheur
0.8%
Greencoat Renewable
0.7%
MPC Energy Solutions
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
4.0%
At close of business on 30 November 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
19.6%
Renewable energy developers
13.1%
Renewable focused utilities
6.6%
Biomass generation and production
1.4%
Electricity networks
2.5%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
8.6%
Fixed Interest Securities
44.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
4.0%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
31.5%
Europe (ex UK)
17.2%
Global
22.0%
North America
25.2%
Latin America
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
4.0%