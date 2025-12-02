Anzeige
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF

9.3%

iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF

8.8%

iShares USD Short Duration Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

8.5%

iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF

7.6%

iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC

7.6%

SSE

6.6%

Greencoat UK Wind

5.2%

RWE

5.1%

Clearway Energy A Class

5.1%

Northland Power

3.8%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

3.5%

Grenergy Renovables

3.2%

National Grid

2.5%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

2.4%

Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF

2.4%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT

2.3%

Foresight Solar Fund

2.3%

The Renewables Infrastructure Group

2.2%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

1.7%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

1.4%

Drax Group

1.4%

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income

1.3%

Bonheur

0.8%

Greencoat Renewable

0.7%

MPC Energy Solutions

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

4.0%

At close of business on 30 November 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

19.6%

Renewable energy developers

13.1%

Renewable focused utilities

6.6%

Biomass generation and production

1.4%

Electricity networks

2.5%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

8.6%

Fixed Interest Securities

44.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

4.0%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

31.5%

Europe (ex UK)

17.2%

Global

22.0%

North America

25.2%

Latin America

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

4.0%


