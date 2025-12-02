Partnership unites advanced screening solutions with world-class small molecule libraries

Peapod Bio Inc., a leader in innovative assay development and high-throughput screening (HTS) solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Enamine, a global supplier of high-quality small molecule libraries. This partnership enables Peapod Bio to offer its clients fully integrated screening campaigns with access to Enamine's world-class compound collections nearing five million compounds, accelerating hit discovery.

Peapod Bio's screening technologies, including its proprietary affinity selection mass spectrometry (ASMS) platform powered by polymeric enrichment arrays, efficiently identify inhibitors and binding molecules to virtually any target. Enamine complements this capacity with follow-up chemistry to validate and optimize leads.

"This collaboration brings together complementary strengths, exceptional chemistry and cutting-edge screening solutions," said Dr. Zachary Gurard-Levin, PhD, CEO of Peapod Bio. "Together, we're advancing comprehensive drug discovery solutions."

"Partnering with Peapod Bio extends the reach of our libraries to new discovery platforms," added Iryna Iavniuk, CEO of Enamine, US. "Our combined expertise will help researchers accelerate the identification of high value starting points for drug development."

Peapod Bio Inc. leads the industry with an innovative approach to mass spectrometry that rapidly delivers assay development, high-throughput screening, and hit-to-lead solutions for small molecule drug discovery. Guided by rigorous scientific standards and clear, transparent communication, Peapod Bio ensures no surprises in data, timelines, or cost. Whether benefiting from label-free or optical technologies, our expert team works as an extension of your lab to deliver robust, reliable data faster than any other CRO. Discover more at www.peapodbio.com.

Enamine Ltd., headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a scientifically driven integrated drug discovery contract research organization (CRO) renowned for maintaining the world's largest and most reputable collections of Building Blocks (over 350,000), Screening Compounds (4.6 million), and vast chemical database of synthetically feasible structures Enamine REAL Space, comprising trillions of molecules. The company offers an extensive portfolio of expertly designed libraries for hit discovery, including Diversity, Fragment, Covalent, Bioactive, and Targeted Libraries. Enamine delivers fully integrated discovery services, encompassing advanced organic synthesis, library synthesis, medicinal chemistry support, high-throughput screening (HTS), and preclinical biology, advancing life science and pharmaceutical research efforts globally.

