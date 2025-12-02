INFUSE and Sendoso Partner to Amplify Buyer Engagement With Intelligent Gifting

INFUSE and Sendoso unite to drive personalized B2B engagement globally

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / INFUSE , a global leader in full-funnel demand generation, has partnered with intelligent gifting and direct mail solution, Sendoso , to amplify buyer engagement. This powerful integration combines demand generation with intelligent gifting to deliver personalized experiences across 165+ countries, driving measurable growth at scale.

INFUSE and Sendoso bring together data-driven demand generation and AI-powered, global gifting and direct mail to help GTM teams reach the right buyers with experiences they care about, accelerating pipeline, increasing deal velocity, and strengthening client advocacy.

"This partnership represents the next chapter of buyer engagement," said Alexander Kesler, Founder & CEO of INFUSE. "By uniting INFUSE's demand performance engine with Sendoso's intelligent gifting and direct mail solution, we enable revenue teams to build trust earlier, engage smarter, and deliver measurable results globally."

The integration connects INFUSE's omnichannel demand generation with Sendoso's AI-powered gifting and fulfillment network. Key capabilities include:

Personalized gifting at scale powered by INFUSE demand intelligence and Sendoso's AI-powered SmartSuite and automated campaigns

Full-funnel orchestration that combines targeted ABM campaigns, intelligent sending, and automated follow-up

Streamlined execution with end-to-end campaign curation, management, and global logistics across 165+ countries

Unified ROI measurement that tracks engagement and revenue impact across every touchpoint

By combining INFUSE's data-rich demand programs with Sendoso's global gifting infrastructure, AI recommendations, and automations, GTM teams can:

Personalize every buyer interaction

Curate a memorable brand experience

Maximize budget efficiency with precision targeting

Accelerate decision making by cutting through buyer defensiveness

Track performance with clear, full-funnel reporting

"Revenue teams today need more than reach, they need resonance," said Kris Rudeegraap, Co-CEO of Sendoso. "Partnering with INFUSE allows companies to connect with buyers in meaningful, personalized ways, while providing measurable ROI at scale."

To learn more about how INFUSE and Sendoso are transforming B2B buyer engagement at scale, visit sendoso.infuse.com .

About INFUSE

Demand Excellence Delivered

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

About Sendoso

Sendoso is a leading gifting platform that empowers organizations to engage buyers and clients through personalized gifting, direct mail, and digital experiences at scale.

By combining AI-powered gifting recommendations with a global fulfillment network in more than 165 countries, Sendoso delivers precise, timely, and secure interactions that stand out in competitive markets. Seamless integrations with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms allow teams to automate sending, track engagement, and demonstrate clear return on investment.

Through personalization, operational efficiency, and measurable impact, Sendoso enables revenue teams to accelerate pipeline, increase deal velocity, and strengthen long-term customer loyalty.

SOURCE: INFUSE

