Jaxon, Inc.: Jaxon Awarded SBIR Phase III With U.S. Space Force to Accelerate Safe AI Adoption

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Jaxon, Inc. was awarded a $1.54 million SBIR Phase III contract for its development of governance and guardrail systems to ensure responsible AI (RAI) implementation. In particular, Jaxon's Hybrid Observation and Processing System (HOPS) allows for secure, AI-enhanced OPIR data discovery with natural language querying capability. The core innovation centers on the safe integration of large language models (LLMs) and neurosymbolic AI into missile warning mission environments so that technologies can support the operators' mission and be implemented in accordance with existing Space Force guidance and DoD core AI ethics principles.

The bulk of the work centers on assisting the TAP Lab to integrate LLMs safely and securely, with strict guardrails to ensure compliance in a sensitive operational setting. By providing a controlled environment for AI experimentation, Jaxon will enable developers to test and refine AI-enabled proof-of-concepts, ensuring that capabilities are both effective and trustworthy before being transitioned into operational programs.

"Our customers cannot wait for a global consensus on Responsible AI (RAI) to emerge; they need actionable governance and guardrails for applications that can support the warfighter today," said Jaxon Principal Data Scientist, Jeffrey Watkins.

The HOPS initiative advances the Space Force's broader goal of integrating trusted AI into mission-critical operations. By introducing LLMs and neurosymbolic AI into a guardrail-driven environment, Jaxon is helping the TAP Lab prove that artificial intelligence can be both powerful and safe in supporting national defense.

This effort accelerates the transition of AI-enabled proofs-of-concept into operational capabilities, strengthening the nation's missile warning and space domain awareness missions. It also reflects the Space Force's strategy of working with innovative small businesses to expand the ecosystem of trusted partners developing solutions for complex national security challenges.

Jaxon, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to building safe, effective, and trusted AI solutions for mission-critical environments. With a focus on neurosymbolic reasoning and the controlled deployment of large language models, Jaxon develops tools that accelerate innovation while maintaining security and compliance. Through partnerships with government, industry, and academia, Jaxon supports the U.S. Space Force and Department of Defense in advancing AI-enabled capabilities that strengthen national security and resilience.

