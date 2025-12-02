Motivation Mindset Labs|York Nordic: Motivation Mindset Labs Announces Positive Results From 4-Week Virtual Nordic Walking Study for Individuals With Parkinson's

Motivation Mindset Labs today announced promising results from its innovative 4-Week Virtual Nordic Walking Challenge, a research-based program created to support individuals living with Parkinson's disease in improving their walking consistency, mood, and overall motivation. The program combined scenic virtual routes, personalized goal tracking, and daily motivational text messages to simulate memorable adventures.

SOMERSWORTH, NH / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Motivation Mindset Labs today announced promising results from its innovative 4-Week Virtual Nordic Walking Challenge, a research-based program created to support individuals living with Parkinson's disease in improving their walking consistency, mood, and overall motivation. The program combined scenic virtual routes, personalized goal tracking, and daily motivational text messages to simulate memorable adventures including Mt. Washington, the Grand Canyon, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Italy's Cinque Terre.

Motivation Mindset Labs 4 Summits Challenge Medal

Motivation Mindset Labs Virtual Walking Challenge designed specifically for individuals with neurological conditions, joint replacement recovery, and weight-loss goals

Through the integration of technology, behavioral science, and accessible movement, the challenge offered participants a supportive framework for building consistent walking habits in a fun and engaging format.

Meaningful Improvements in Mood and Motivation

According to the study summary report, participants demonstrated measurable improvements in several key areas:

Improved Mood: Scores on the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS-15) decreased, indicating fewer depressive symptoms and enhanced emotional well-being.

Increased Motivation: Participants showed increases in intrinsic motivation and identified regulation on the BREQ-2 scale - walking more because they enjoyed it and personally valued its benefits.

Greater Self-Determination: The Relative Autonomy Index (RAI) increased, reflecting a shift toward more self-directed, autonomous motivation rather than walking out of obligation or external pressure.

A Virtual Journey Through Iconic Landscapes

Participants tracked progress along themed routes inspired by:

Mt. Washington - symbolizing strength and perseverance

Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim - representing endurance through ups and downs

Mount Kilimanjaro - highlighting the rewards of steady progress

Cinque Terre - reflecting joy, color, and the social nature of movement

These virtual landscapes added meaning, excitement, and a sense of achievement to the physical walking goals completed each week.

Looking Ahead

Future editions of the program will feature expanded community engagement, including optional group communication spaces and shared progress boards to help participants stay connected and encouraged throughout their walking journey.

Motivation Mindset Labs is also launching its next virtual study, the "4 Summits in 4 Weeks Virtual Walking Challenge," designed specifically for individuals with neurological conditions, joint replacement recovery, and weight-loss goals. Participants can enroll and learn more at:

https://yorknordic.com/products/copy-4-summits-in-4-weeks-york-nordic-virtual-walking-challenge-motivation-study-for-research-train-the-mind-master-the-moment?variant=51285720039707

About Motivation Mindset Labs

Motivation Mindset Labs designs research-backed behavioral programs that combine motivational science, habit formation, and goal-setting strategies to support healthier, more consistent movement behaviors. The organization partners with wellness and healthcare communities to develop accessible interventions that empower individuals to build sustainable habits and enhance overall well-being.

