Lumina Care: Lumina360 Platform to Streamline Complex Care for Skilled Nursing

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Lumina Care announced the launch of a new care delivery analysis platform, called Lumina360, that helps improve care continuity and quality throughout the patient journey. Lumina360 provides real-time vitals, statistics, information, and analysis that integrates with electronic health records (EHR) to create a clear picture of an individual patient's health and provides facility-level oversight, improving treatment outcomes and compliance.

The platform is fully integrated with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling collaboration across the care continuum. PointClickCare customers can visit PointClickCare's Marketplace to activate the Lumina360 integration .

"Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus," said Mike Boesveld, Director, Marketplace Strategy, PointClickCare. "With the help of our Marketplace Partners, like Lumina Care, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission."

The Lumina360 dashboard helps clinical staff reduce and prevent complications-especially during post-acute stays in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. The platform supports Lumina's augmented care delivery approach by helping busy leaders and clinicians prioritize and triage tasks, maintain patient and resident health, administer preventative care, and achieve better compliance and quality standards.

"It's really about prevention," says Laura Geiger, Chief Clinical Officer. "So many of the events that lead to re-hospitalizations and ER visits are preventable, both in real-time by monitoring key health indicators for individuals, and at the organizational level by analyzing trends and identifying collective risk factors. Lumina360 is a convenient yet comprehensive tool that identifies opportunities to improve quality care and increase compliance, particularly for complex patient cohorts."

Ben Zirman, Lumina Care's Director of Operations, explains, "As a company founded by medical professionals, we understand the challenges facing facilities, providers, and patients alike. Our augmented care delivery approach provides more 'eyes' on every patient throughout their care journey, and valuable insight and expertise to providers. We deliver critical behind-the-scenes support through collaborative partnerships that solve many of the staffing, compliance, and chronic care issues in our healthcare system."

Lumina Care has an impressive track record in this sector-reducing rehospitalization rates to less than 2% in some cases during peak months, compared to an average of over 10%, according to company studies. The Lumina360 dashboard is an extension of Lumina Care's augmented care management network that enables providers to extend clinical capabilities and round-the-clock care to their provider partners.

About Lumina Care

Founded in 2024, Lumina Care delivers continuous, coordinated care by connecting providers nationwide. Using a remote-care model supported by clinical programs and technology, the company integrates directly with skilled nursing facility staff and providers to improve patient care and outcomes. Lumina Care is headquartered in New York, with team members across the country.

Contact Information

Amy Kolapo

Medical Communications Specialist

akolapo@luminacare.com

929-650-3990

SOURCE: Lumina Care

