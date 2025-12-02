Haque Law, PLLC Personal Injury: The Haque Law Wings of Expression Scholarship

Students at United States trade schools, technical schools, colleges, and grad schools can apply by April 1, 2026.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Haque Law wants to celebrate the achievements and creativity of an up-and-coming young artist. The new Wings of Expression scholarship offers $2,500 to a student at a trade school, technical school, college, or graduate school in the United States who can craft concept art for a wing-inspired mural.

The concept art should reflect the power of a hawk's wings and inspire people to take pictures in front of it. The mural should include an artist's unique interpretation of sophisticated hawk wings that look vintage, strong, and weathered. Ideally, the firm wants artists to work with neutral tones, including tans, creams, blacks, and grays.

Students can find examples of work that the firm admires on the Wings of Expression scholarship page . The firm and scholarship selection committee strictly note that students' concept art should be original. The inappropriate use of AI to create a design will see a student's application rejected outright.

The firm also requests that students submit a progress video alongside their concept art. This video should be between two and three minutes in length and can be as creative as a student wishes, and may include input from friends, family, and other parties.

Haque Law intends to award its scholarship winner not only with $2,500 but also with the opportunity to transform their concept art into a complete mural shared by Haque Law through its Houston office. The firm will provide its winner with $500 to spend on supplies and arrange a date for the winner to come and complete their mural in person.

The scholarship recipient must be able to transport themselves to Houston to complete the mural and pick up their scholarship check to qualify for the Wings of Expression scholarship.

Students have until April 1, 2026, to submit their concept art, videos, and application forms for consideration. The Houston personal injury lawyers with Haque Law wish all applicants the best of luck.

About Haque Law, PLLC Personal Injury

Haque Law and its Houston personal injury lawyers work with clients throughout the healthcare and business industries, bringing over 40 years of combined experience to efforts to recover from serious losses. The team's hands-on experience in these industries makes it easier to connect with clients facing challenges.

The law firm believes in building lifelong relationships with clients, ensuring they can recover from their losses. While the firm has secured tens of millions of dollars for its clients, it offers everyone who comes through its doors the personal touch needed to get them back on track.

The attorneys with Haque Law have firsthand experience navigating Texas's healthcare industry, with team members witnessing the devastation caused by auto and motorcycle accidents. Clients who turn to Haque Law can trust their attorneys to understand their pain and represent them.

