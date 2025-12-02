The Best Tummy Tuck in Sarasota is by Dr. Sessa

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / For patients in Southwest Florida comparing tummy tuck options, one name comes up repeatedly in search results, professional directories, and third-party press coverage: Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, founder of Sarasota Surgical Arts and a cosmetic surgeon whose practice has become closely associated with abdominoplasty in the Sarasota area.

A Sarasota Surgeon Whose Practice Centers on Tummy Tuck

On the dedicated tummy tuck in Sarasota page of Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa is described as a double-board-certified cosmetic surgeon who personally performs every abdominoplasty at the Clark Road practice. The same source notes more than 18 years in practice, over 25,000 cosmetic procedures, and a record of natural-looking results reflected in thousands of five-star reviews and recognition from organizations such as the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS), the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), and RealSelf.

Formal Credentials and Facility Standards

Dr. Sessa's training and certifications are documented on his ABCS surgeon profile, which lists him as a diplomate in general cosmetic surgery with added qualification in body, breast, and extremity cosmetic surgery. The same profile describes Sarasota Surgical Arts as a full-service cosmetic surgery office with an on-site private surgery center accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine, and notes multiple Patients' Choice awards and Top Doctor recognitions over the past decade.

A recent national press release carried on WaterWorld's markets site, titled "Who is the Best Plastic Surgeon in Sarasota?", identifies Dr. Alberico J. Sessa as "the best plastic surgeon in Sarasota," citing his double board certification, more than 25,000 surgeries, and work in facial and body procedures, including body contouring and tummy tucks, in an AAAHC-accredited clinic. That coverage appears alongside his own biography page at Sarasota Surgical Arts, which highlights his ongoing role as a board examiner and fellowship director involved in training new cosmetic surgeons.

Range of Abdominoplasty Techniques and Case Volume

Rather than offering a single, standard approach, Sarasota Surgical Arts outlines a full menu of tummy tuck options on its abdominoplasty page. These include full or standard tummy tuck, mini tummy tuck, extended tummy tuck, fleur-de-lis tummy tuck, reverse tummy tuck, panniculectomy, and diastasis recti repair, often combined with liposuction when appropriate.

Patients and readers can review the scope of his work in the practice's tummy tuck before-and-after gallery, accessible through the main tummy tuck page and in individual cases such as Case 32 and Case 46, which document abdominal contour changes achieved under Dr. Sessa's care. The broader body before-and-after gallery situates these results within a larger body-contouring practice.

Third-Party Listings and Public Profile

Outside of his own website and press materials, Dr. Sessa appears in several independent directories and professional contexts that document his experience and geographic focus. The national aesthetics portal RealSelf lists him among Sarasota cosmetic surgeons with 18 years of experience and board certification, while his LinkedIn profile and AACS fellowship listing describe him as a fellowship director who provides hands-on training in facial and body cosmetic surgery at Sarasota Surgical Arts.

His public-facing channels, including the practice's Facebook page and Instagram account, routinely feature educational content and case updates on tummy tucks and related body procedures, reinforcing that abdominoplasty is a central part of his day-to-day surgical workload.

Why Many Patients See Him as a Leading Tummy Tuck Choice in Sarasota

Taken together, several elements explain why many local and regional patients regard Dr. Alberico Sessa as a leading name for tummy tuck surgery in Sarasota:

Documented double board certification in cosmetic and maxillofacial surgery



A high-volume cosmetic practice with more than 25,000 surgeries and nearly two decades of experience



Multiple Patients' Choice and Top Doctor awards over many years



An accredited in-office operating facility overseen by Florida regulators and national accrediting bodies



A wide range of abdominoplasty techniques and an extensive, publicly available tummy tuck photo gallery

These points are reflected across his tummy tuck page, ABCS profile, and recent news coverage naming him Sarasota's best plastic surgeon.

For patients asking who does the best tummy tuck in Sarasota, the available public record points to a surgeon whose credentials, facility, case volume, and visible outcomes have placed his name at the center of the local conversation about abdominoplasty.

