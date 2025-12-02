Nth Degree + Fern Showcase Complete End-to-End Event Solutions at Expo! Expo!

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Nth Degree and its general services contracting division Fern Expo will exhibit at IAEE's Expo! Expo! in Booth #733, December 8-11 in Houston, Texas. The combined company will demonstrate how it has become a single source for everything events - from strategy and creative to logistics, transportation, labor, and general contracting.

Nth Degree + Fern



Under the theme "The Sweet Spot," the company will highlight how they seamlessly deliver complete event management solutions backed by unmatched customer service and a coast-to-coast operational footprint. And of course, guests can expect a few delicious surprises along the way.

In addition to the exhibit, the combined team will share its expertise through two education sessions and will host an evening reception during the event offering even more opportunities for organizers to connect with the company and peers shaping the future of live events.

"Expo! Expo! brings together the most forward-thinking event organizers in the industry," said John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree. "We're excited to share how Nth Degree and Fern work as one by combining creativity, strategy, and operational expertise to deliver complete event solutions that connect audiences and deliver measurable results."

Speaking Sessions: Inspiring and Insightful Conversations

Angela Strahan, Vice President of Creative Services & Strategy at Fern, an Nth Degree company, alongside Sara Taylor, Senior Director of Conferences at WVC, one of the largest veterinary health events in the U.S., will co-present "Freshly Baked: Building Events That Feed Connection" on Tuesday, December 9 at 2:45 p.m.

Their session explores how event professionals can create experiences that go beyond standard formats to foster genuine connection, helping attendees design environments that spark culture and conversation, build their own "Event Flavor Profile," and create practical recipes for human-first experiences.

In addition, Jim Brown, Operations Manager, Corporate Services at Fern, an Nth Degree company, along with Alaina Herrera, CEM Events, Exhibits, and Sponsorship Strategist at National Council for Mental Wellbeing, will co-present "Smart Strategies & Big Impact: Expo Design on a Budget" on Tuesday, December 9, at 3:45 p.m.

Their session identifies budget-friendly design strategies to enhance event branding and leave a lasting impression on attendees, using real-world examples from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing's flagship event, NatCon. Speakers will share tips and lessons learned, including how to repurpose materials, shift budget priorities, build stronger supplier relationships, and design layouts that look exceptional and perform well.

Customer Reception: Sweet Spot After Hours

Fern and Nth Degree executives will host an evening reception celebrating creativity and connection across the event community at The Grove (1611 Lamar Street) on Tuesday, December 9, from 6-9 p.m. RSVP here .

About Nth Degree

Nth Degree is a global leader in exhibitor and trade show services, event management, experiential marketing, and permanent installations. With warehouses and offices in more than 30 U.S. markets, the company delivers thousands of events annually for many of the world's most recognizable brands.

