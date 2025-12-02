Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Awards $5,000 Small Business Grants to Three Global Entrepreneurs

The grant program supports solopreneurs worldwide with growth funding; the next application cycle is now open.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Sellvia , a leading ecommerce platform, recently announced the three recipients of its Small Business Grant, awarding $5,000 each to support the growth of their independent online stores. The winners were selected from a global pool of thousands of applicants for their demonstrated business vision and potential.

The grant recipients are Lisa B. (USA), Deanna R. (USA), and Elisa B. (Italy). Each entrepreneur will use the funds to invest in their ecommerce operations, from expanding product catalogs to implementing new marketing tools.

"When Sellvia announced the grant opportunity, I applied without expecting much," said grant recipient Lisa B. "So when I found out I was actually chosen as a recipient, I was honestly shocked - and incredibly grateful! This grant has already made a huge difference. It's helped cover essential store expenses like advertising and order processing, giving me the room I need to finally start pushing toward real profit. I've even been able to explore new add-ons, marketing tools, and fun seasonal products for the holidays. I'm genuinely excited to keep building my store and growing alongside Sellvia. This opportunity has meant so much, and I can't wait to see what comes next."

The Sellvia Small Business Grant is designed to provide actionable funding for solopreneurs to scale their online businesses. The program reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting its global community of store owners beyond software and tools.

Applications for the next $5,000 grant cycle are now officially open . The program is available to entrepreneurs using the Sellvia platform to build and grow their ecommerce businesses.

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com .

