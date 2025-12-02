Three Industry Leaders, One Convenient Location: Controlled Products Systems Group, Multi-Fab Products, and NOVA Technology Unite Under One Roof in Atlanta, Georgia

Delivering unmatched convenience, efficiency, and expertise-all in one centralized hub for access control, security, and loading dock solutions.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / In a move designed to simplify how professionals source and service perimeter access, security, and loading dock solutions, Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), Multi-Fab Products, and NOVA TechnologyTM have co-located operations in Atlanta, Georgia. This new multi-brand hub gives customers access to a complete range of products, parts, and technical expertise-all from trusted leaders in their respective industries.

CPSG MFP Nova

Brand Logos

Location:

980 Cobb Pl Blvd NW

Ste 160

Kennesaw, GA 30144

The Atlanta hub creates a seamless, one-stop destination for customers, combining convenience, efficiency, and expert support under one roof. Customers can now source everything they need-from door parts and loading dock equipment to access control systems-while benefiting from faster delivery, improved availability, and personalized in-person support across the Southeast.

"Our customers' time is valuable. By bringing together three powerhouse brands in one central location, we're providing them with access to the resources and expertise they need to keep their work moving and businesses running strong," said Andy Martin, President, Controlled Products Systems Group. "It's not just about convenience. Whether they need loading dock or specialty door parts, dock equipment, or perimeter security products, they'll find the right products, the right parts, and the right expertise in Atlanta."

Together, these companies offer a complete lineup of industry-leading solutions. CPSG provides a broad range of access control systems, gate operators, crash and HVM barriers, parking control equipment, long-range RFID, and residential and commercial door automation from today's leading manufacturers. Multi-Fab Products supplies aftermarket loading dock parts, accessories, and specialty door replacements, giving service teams reliable access to the components they need to keep facilities operating safely and efficiently. NOVA Technology delivers durable, high-performance loading dock equipment-including vehicle restraints, dock seals, shelters, and levelers-engineered for maximum safety, energy efficiency, and reliability.

"This shared facility brings together the trusted brands and expertise our customers rely on," said Adam Schrot, Operations Vice President and General Manager, Multi-Fab Products. "We're proud to make it easier than ever for them to access the best products and deliver exceptional service to their own clients."

Atlanta's co-location marks a major milestone in expanding local support, reducing downtime, and improving service capabilities across the Southeast. Customers now have one trusted destination for doors, docks, and perimeter access solutions-everything they need to keep their businesses moving forward.

For company-specific inquiries, contact:

Controlled Products Systems Group: 404.603.6477

Multi-Fab Products: 262.502.1707

Nova Technology: 262.502.1591

About Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG)

Controlled Products Systems Group is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and security equipment in the United States, serving authorized dealers from coast to coast through 33 locations. CPSG offers the industry's most trusted brands, expert technical support, and professional training to help customers grow their businesses.

Learn more:controlledproducts.com

About Multi-Fab Products (MFP)

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Multi-Fab Products is a global manufacturer and supplier of a complete line of aftermarket parts and accessories for all major manufacturers of loading dock equipment and specialty door parts. MFP provides one-stop access to everything customers need to keep docks operating safely, efficiently, and reliably.

Learn more:multi-fab.com

About NOVA Technology TM

For over 30 years, NOVA Technology has been a leading international manufacturer and distributor of loading dock equipment and accessories. Designed for safety, security, and performance, NOVA products are trusted across commercial facilities worldwide and supported by a nationwide network of trained dealers and installers.

Learn more:novalocks.com

Contact Information

Jamie Emerson

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

jamie.emerson@controlledproducts.com

800.622.5335





SOURCE: Controlled Products Systems Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/three-industry-leaders-one-convenient-location-controlled-produc-1113400