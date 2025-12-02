Nueva Network Joins Forces With CRIT for National Radiothon to Support Children in Need

Alex "El Genio" Lucas & Stephanie Himodinis "Chiquibaby"to Broadcast Live from Children's Rehabilitation Institute in San Antonio

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Nueva Network, the leading independent Latino-owned audio company in the U.S., today announced a new partnership with the Children's Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT) support a special first of its kind Radiothon benefitting children with disabilities in the United States.

NN + CRIT



As part of the collaboration, beloved morning host Alex "El Genio" Lucas will broadcast his syndicated show live from CRIT, bringing inspiring stories from children and families directly to millions of Hispanic listeners across the country. Nueva Network will also activate a multi-platform campaign across its radio, digital, and social ecosystem to drive donations and raise awareness for the center.

CRIT is the first children's rehabilitation center in the U.S. to provide a holistic model of care focused on family healing and inclusion. Since 2014, CRIT has served more than 1,700 families from 46 states, offering comprehensive therapy and support..

"CRIT represents the best of what our community can do when we come together," said José M. Villafañe, Founder & CEO of Nueva Network. "We are proud to use the power of audio-our hosts, influencers, our stations, our digital footprint-to help raise funds and tell the stories of these incredible children and families."

Nueva Network's Radiothon support will include:

Two special broadcasts of El Show de Alex "El Genio" Lucas on December 2 nd and 12 th .

A live broadcast from CRIT with Chiquibaby.

10- and 30-second radio spots inviting listeners to donate.

Social and digital extensions encouraging community donations..

With a network spanning 600 stations, 114 markets and 97% of U.S. Hispanic DMAs, and a digital footprint reaching 75 million monthly uniques and more than 300 million impressions, Nueva Network is uniquely positioned to amplify CRIT's message of hope and solidarity at scale.

"Nueva Network is a powerful ally in reaching Hispanic audiences where they are every day - on the radio, online, and on their phones," said Federica Soriano, CEO at CRIT. "We are grateful for their support and for the generosity of their listeners, who help us ensure more children have access to the rehabilitation services they need."

The Radiothon will take place from November 24th to December 12th, with the goal of recruiting monthly donors to support CRIT. To become a monthly donor you can call 1 800 885 9999 or go to radioton.org.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is Fastest-growing independent multi-platform audio media company with reach & scale offering end-to-end solutions to effectively target the US Hispanic market.

About The Children's Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT)

The Children's Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to serve children in the US with neurological, muscular, and skeletal disabilities through a compassionate, rehabilitation program focused on family healing and inclusion.

Contact Information

Maria Castillo

Audio Network & Digital Sales Planner

maria@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nueva-network-joins-forces-with-crit-for-national-radiothon-to-sup-1113425