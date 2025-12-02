Strive Pharmacy Breaks Ground on New 350,000 Sq. Ft. Arizona Headquarters and Compounding Facility, Strengthening Its National Leadership in Patient-Focused Innovation

New Mesa campus deepens Strive's roots in Arizona, expands production capabilities, and accelerates job creation as the company surpasses 700,000 sq. ft. of national operations.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Strive Pharmacy, a national leader in patient-centered pharmaceutical compounding, officially broke ground today on its new 350,000-square-foot headquarters and advanced compounding facility in Mesa, Arizona. The milestone marks a significant step in Strive's long-term growth plan and deepens its commitment to the state where the company was founded.

More than just an expansion of physical space, the new Arizona headquarters represents Strive's continued investment in innovation, workforce development, and world-class patient care. The facility will serve as the company's operational home base, supporting national fulfillment, accelerating production capacity, and creating significant new job opportunities across the Greater Phoenix region.

"This new headquarters is an investment in Arizona, in our team, and in the future of patient-focused medicine," said Nate Hill, CEO and co-founder of Strive Pharmacy. "Arizona is where Strive started, and this project allows us to build the infrastructure, technology, and talent necessary to meet growing demand while staying true to our mission never to settle, especially when people's health is at stake."

The building will give Strive a unique advantage-meeting the needs of existing and growing demand for personalized care, while also being built from the ground up to enable operational agility to pivot, adjust, and adapt with patient needs, industry advancements, or potential drug shortages.

Attendees of an upcoming groundbreaking event will receive a first look at Strive's plans for the new campus, including dedicated spaces for state-of-the-art compounding, fulfillment automation, training facilities, and expanded administrative operations. Community leaders, partners, healthcare providers, and team members will gather for a brief ceremony, a discussion on Strive's vision for the future, and a light brunch.

"When we invest in our facilities, we're investing directly in patients and providers," said Mike Walker, President and co-founder of Strive Pharmacy. "This headquarters will anchor the systems, quality controls, and service levels that define Strive. It's a home built for the next decade of innovation."

The Arizona groundbreaking comes on the heels of major expansion milestones for Strive. Within the next 12 months, the company will operate more than 700,000 square feet of advanced pharmaceutical facilities nationwide, including a newly acquired 275,000-square-foot cGMP manufacturing site in Alachua, FL, and a recently expanded Tampa location designed to enhance patient experience and fulfillment speed across the Southeast.

"Quality isn't a step in our process, it is the process," said Matthew Montes de Oca, Chief Compliance/Clinical Officer at Strive Pharmacy. "From rigorous weekly potency testing to independent sterility validation, every safeguard we build into this facility has one purpose: ensuring patients receive medicine that is precisely made, thoroughly verified, and genuinely personal to their needs."

Together, these investments position Strive as the largest and most advanced compounding pharmacy network in the United States, supporting unprecedented production scale and elevated quality standards.

"At Strive, we're not simply growing, we're evolving," added Walker. "Every square foot we build is designed to improve access, elevate quality, and deliver care with transparency and compassion."

About Strive Pharmacy

Strive Pharmacy is on a mission to make personalized medicine mainstream. With a strong focus on quality, customization, and a commitment to putting people over profit, Strive Compounding Pharmacy is redefining what personalized healthcare can look like-one prescription at a time. Whether through brick-and-mortar partnerships or innovative telehealth collaborations, Strive Compounding Pharmacy continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in modern medicine.

