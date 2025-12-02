NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / TikaMobile, a leading provider of intelligent digital solutions for life sciences, today announced a configuration of its AI-powered medical affairs platform for wound care companies. Leveraging proven technology trusted across therapeutic areas including oncology, women's health, ophthalmology, and behavioral health, TikaMobile now addresses the distinct challenges wound care medical affairs teams face in managing broad product portfolios and diverse clinical applications.

TikaMobile Introduces Purpose-Built Medical Affairs Solution for Wound Care Industry



Wound care companies operate in a uniquely complex environment, with products spanning trauma care, acute and chronic wounds, outpatient and inpatient settings, and various clinical specialties. This breadth often creates strategic challenges, making it difficult for medical affairs teams to maintain focus and execute targeted engagement plans.

TikaMobile's platform provides an integrated framework that helps wound care teams concentrate efforts on specific therapeutic areas by mapping key opinion leaders, capturing real-time insights, and tracking where experts are speaking and publishing. The platform's AI-powered capabilities deliver actionable intelligence, showing how KOLs impact the wound care ecosystem and guiding teams toward the most impactful next steps.

Building Expertise Through Structured Intelligence

The comprehensive TikaMSL platform encompasses four key solution areas configured for wound care:

TikaMSL: Advanced CRM functionality with AI automation that streamlines healthcare professional interactions across multiple wound care settings and delivers predictive insights for strategic engagement.

TikaDiscover: Next-generation KOL identification powered by AI, featuring dynamic network maps, real-time influence tracking across wound care conferences and publications, enriched HCP profiles, and instant insights to discover, analyze, and prioritize key opinion leaders.

Insights Management: Analytics platform featuring AI-powered agents that transform complex wound care data into actionable intelligence, supporting strategic decision-making and automated report generation.

TikaMedInfo: Intelligent medical information request management with AI-powered routing and response recommendations, ensuring consistent, compliant communication with healthcare professionals across all wound care specialties.

Expanding Therapeutic Expertise

TikaMobile supports medical affairs teams across various therapeutic areas with the same proven platform technology now optimized for wound care's unique requirements. This expansion demonstrates TikaMobile's commitment to addressing specific operational challenges faced by life sciences organizations in specialized markets.

"Wound care companies need more than generic CRM tools-they need technology that understands their market's complexity," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "Our platform gives wound care medical affairs teams the focused framework to build expertise systematically, track KOL influence across clinical contexts, and execute engagement strategies that drive meaningful scientific impact."

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile provides intelligent digital solutions for life sciences organizations, specializing in CRM and business intelligence platforms for medical affairs and commercial teams. The TikaMSL platform empowers medical affairs professionals to optimize KOL engagement, streamline workflows, and leverage Al-powered insights across diverse therapeutic areas. TikaMobile solutions are trusted by global teams to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive scientific impact. Learn more at Tikamobile.com.

SOURCE: TikaMobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-introduces-purpose-built-medical-affairs-solution-for-1113430