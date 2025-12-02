CMP Named a Top 70 Nonprofit Recruiting Firm by Hunt Scanlon Media

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Career Management Partners (CMP) , a minority- and woman-owned talent and transition firm, has been named to Hunt Scanlon Media's 2025 Non-Profit Recruiting Top 70 , which recognizes leading executive search firms serving mission-driven organizations.

Hunt Scanlon Media is a premier authority on executive search and leadership talent, known for its industry rankings and in-depth market intelligence. Inclusion in the Non-Profit Recruiting Top 70 reflects CMP's track record of successfully delivering executive talent to organizations advancing critical causes in communities across the country.

"Nonprofit organizations need leaders who bring both operational excellence and a deep connection to mission," said Maryanne Piña, CEO of CMP. "This recognition from Hunt Scanlon underscores our commitment to partnering with boards and executives to place leaders who elevate governance, strengthen institutions, and advance long-term organizational sustainability."

CMP's Executive Search practice serves organizations across industries, with a specialized pillar dedicated to nonprofits, foundations, associations, and the broader social sector-delivering a high-touch, high-tech experience. Recent nonprofit assignments include key executive roles for organizations focused on healthcare, education, housing, and family services, reflecting CMP's breadth of sector expertise.

"Securing the right executive talent at the right moment can change the trajectory of an entire organization," said Dr. John Carlo, CEO of Prism Health North Texas. "Our partnership with CMP ensured we had a strong, mission-aligned slate of candidates and a disciplined, highly effective search process. Their expertise removed uncertainty, strengthened our decision-making, and positioned our new leader for a successful transition."

In addition to executive search, CMP supports clients across the full talent lifecycle, including leadership development, assessment, and outplacement solutions. CMP brings a diverse lens to every engagement, helping organizations build inclusive, future-ready leadership teams.

To learn more about CMP's nonprofit executive search and talent solutions, visit www.careermp.com or explore CMP's profile in Hunt Scanlon's Select Guide to America's Top 250 Executive Search Firms.

About CMP

CMP is a talent and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority- and woman-owned firm, we provide a diverse lens and unique results with innovative search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement solutions.

