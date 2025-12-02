The Michaels Organization: Now Leasing: Fairfax County's Newest Amenity-Rich Affordable Housing Community for Seniors

The Lodge at Autumn Willow Apartments offers sustainable, affordable rentals for individuals 55 years and older

Year-End Specials Available for Qualifying Residents

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / The Lodge at Autumn Willow - a beautifully designed, affordable senior housing community in Fairfax County, VA, is now leasing and ready for move-ins for residents 55 years and older, with a preference for residents 62 and older.

The Lodge at Autumn Willow

Exterior View of new affordable housing for seniors in Fairfax, Virginia.

Our Opening Special includes waived application fees and 2 months of free rent when moved in before December 31, 2025. The Lodge at Autumn Willow is currently open seven days a week for tours.

Located on more than 20 acres at the intersection of Stringfellow Road and Autumn Willow Drive in the Springfield District, this modern community is thoughtfully designed to foster an active and social lifestyle.

The Lodge at Autumn Willow offers 150 brand-new one- and two-bedroom apartments across two buildings with included Wi-Fi and a variety of resident amenities.

Residents can enjoy top-tier amenities, including a community room, library, fitness center, pool table and shuffle board, serenity studio, reading cove, firepit, and a recreation area. Additionally, the community's scenic outdoor walkways connect directly to the Fairfax County Park Authority, providing a seamless connection to nature.

With easy access to I-66 and SR-29, as well as a variety of nearby shopping, dining, and recreational options, residents can enjoy both the tranquility of a wooded retreat and the convenience of urban amenities.

The Lodge at Autumn Willow offers rent-restricted apartments, meaning that applicants must meet specific income requirements. Prospective residents can learn more about eligibility, current move-in specials, and submit an application on the community's website .

Don't Delay - Apply Today and Secure Your Two Months Free!

The Lodge at Autumn Willow was developed and is managed by The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate with over 50 years of experience in creating high-quality housing communities.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

